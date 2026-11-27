'I Didn't Sign Up for This': Candace Cameron Bure Claims She Was Misled on 'The View' as Bosses Claimed Show Would 'Steer Away From Politics'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Candace Cameron Burel claimed she was "kind of duped" into joining The View, accusing producers of "misleading" her about just how much politics would dominate the daytime talk show's discussions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Full House alum, 50, served as a panelist on the ABC daytime chatfest from 2015 to 2016. During an appearance on the Tuesday, November 24, episode of The McBride Rewind podcast with Josh McBride, she opened up about feeling misled.
'I Wasn't Vying for a Spot'
The actress, known for her outspoken conservative Christian beliefs, claimed she and fellow former child star Raven-Symoné were both assured the show would focus on "pop culture and evergreen topics" rather than politics when a new producer took the reins.
"I had guest co-hosted a couple of times. I didn't realize I was actually auditioning for the seat. My reps didn't reinforce that. They were like, 'Just go try it. See if you enjoy it. See how the experience is," Bure explained.
“So I went, 'Great. Co-hosting The View – I've never done that. I would love to try that.' And so I came in a bit naive in the sense of, like, yeah, I'm just going to guest co-host it. I wasn't vying for a spot. I wasn't even thinking about that," she noted.
Candace Cameron Bure Was 'Not Comfortable Talking About Politics'
Bure said she was invited back for more guest appearances and got a call from the show's executive producer saying, "Hey, we'd like to sit down with you and talk with you, and we'd like to offer you the seat.’ And I was shocked."
She stressed how she told The View's producers, "I'm not comfortable talking about politics. Like, I actually don't even know if I know enough to actually verbalize all of the opinions. I've never talked about politics with my family growing up."'
Bure said she was assured by the show's bigwigs that they were "steering away from politics" and "going a new direction in the show, and it's going to be much more about social issues, pop culture, and just more mainstream ... Just social topics."
Donald Trump's Presidential Run Shifted 'The View'
The L.A.-based actress worked out a cross-country commute, flying to New York for the show each week before returning home to her family on weekends. But Bure claimed producers' promises quickly went out the window.
"And then it was like, it just turned into politics. And then Donald Trump entered the race, and, you know, all h--- broke loose," she recalled about the tycoon running for the GOP nomination starting in 2015.
Bure admitted that she's been "very consistent my whole life in my Christian faith and my beliefs," noting that she's "always going to represent that point of view, no matter what topic we're talking about."
Still, once the show went all-in on politics, "I was like, ‘I didn't sign up for this.’”
'There Was Respect Behind The Cameras'
Bure credited the producers with helping her prepare for the day's political topics, but the debate format wasn't something she enjoyed.
“I'm not a person who likes to fight. I want to talk. I'll share an opinion. I want to listen to you. And I'm like, ‘Cool, we don't agree. Okay,'" she explained to McBride. "And they're like, ‘Yeah, but that's not the show. You need to jump in and tell them why.’ And I'm like, ‘But I want it to always be respectful. Like, I'm not going to get into an argument with someone. It's not what I want to do. It's not even who I am.’"
However, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star insisted she harbors no bitterness over her time on The View, revealing that the heated political clashes with her more liberal co-hosts never spilled over into personal feuds once the cameras stopped rolling.
“There was respect behind the cameras, even though there was a lot of disagreeing on camera, right? So for that, I'm very grateful,” she shared.