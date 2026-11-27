The actress, known for her outspoken conservative Christian beliefs, claimed she and fellow former child star Raven-Symoné were both assured the show would focus on "pop culture and evergreen topics" rather than politics when a new producer took the reins.

"I had guest co-hosted a couple of times. I didn't realize I was actually auditioning for the seat. My reps didn't reinforce that. They were like, 'Just go try it. See if you enjoy it. See how the experience is," Bure explained.

“So I went, 'Great. Co-hosting The View – I've never done that. I would love to try that.' And so I came in a bit naive in the sense of, like, yeah, I'm just going to guest co-host it. I wasn't vying for a spot. I wasn't even thinking about that," she noted.