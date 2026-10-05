Trump's 'Loyal' Restaurant Owner Pal Watching Business Crumble Over Prez's 'Immigration Crackdown' — 'People Are Scared'

Alvarez owns El Arepazo, a Venezuelan restaurant in Doral, Florida, where the community has marked both celebrations and bad news.

Doral has about 75,000 residents, and Venezuelans account for roughly 40 percent of them, the highest concentration of any city in the country.

Alvarez, a longtime Republican who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, has backed Trump for years. After the Shield of the Americas summit at Trump National Doral in March, Trump walked into the restaurant for four minutes.

Alvarez shouted that the 80-year-old had been the best president they had seen in their lives, and Trump called him a friend of long standing.

Alvarez said at the time, "I just want to be loyal to you."

Trump answered, "I know. You always have been."