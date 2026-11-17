The interaction took place on Monday, November 16, in the aftermath of a communications failure that grounded every aeroplane in America.

The incident triggered major criticism of the commander-in-chief's failure to modernize the U.S. air traffic system since coming to power two years ago, which prompted Alcindor's line of questioning.

The reporter asked Trump: "What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on (Washington) DC construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?"