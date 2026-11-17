Trump Branded 'Racist' by Critics After Prez Shuts Down Black Reporter During Heated Exchange About White House Renovations
Nov. 17 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked a racism row during a heated exchange with a black reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 80, snapped back at NBC correspondent Yamiche Alcindor after she asked him about his obsession with construction projects, including the new White House ballroom.
Trump Responds to Tough Questioning
The interaction took place on Monday, November 16, in the aftermath of a communications failure that grounded every aeroplane in America.
The incident triggered major criticism of the commander-in-chief's failure to modernize the U.S. air traffic system since coming to power two years ago, which prompted Alcindor's line of questioning.
The reporter asked Trump: "What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on (Washington) DC construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?"
'You Don't Have Talent'
The 80-year-old responded by appearing to suggest that Alcindor’s background meant she would not notice problems in the White House.
Trump said: "Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless.
"Listen to me – I know you don't see dirt – but if you’d take a look at the White House, you'd never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come. I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows."
When the NBC reporter again asked why more money had not been spent on America's air traffic system, Trump replied: "This doesn't cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money; this is peanuts, this is called talent. Talent. You don’t have talent. You don't know what a broken column is."
'Broken Windows' Remark Draws Criticism
The "broken windows" remark drew particular scrutiny.
The phrase also evoked broken windows theory, which argued that visible neighborhood disorder encouraged further crime. Critics have challenged the theory's disproportionate impact on poorer, predominantly Black communities.
Alcindor was born in Miami to Haitian-born parents, adding context to the backlash.
Journalist Mehdi Hasan responded on X: "So @Yamiche is from Florida. Her parents are from Haiti. Trump is a racist and white supremacist, and there is simply no debate about that."
Fellow reporter Christo Grozev also condemned the remark, calling its invocation of the theory "one of the worst" things Trump had said to a Black journalist. Legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold similarly criticized Trump for implying Alcindor was accustomed to dirt and broken windows.
Critics also took to social media certain Trump’s comments referred to the fact that Alcindor is black.
One user said: "That's not a gaffe. That’s racism, straight from the President, on camera," while a second commented, "Blatant racism in full display at the WH."
A third chimed in: "That’s a cavalier way of telling a black person that they are from the ghetto. What a racist piece of garbage."
Trump has a history of clashing with female reporters.
He previously told a journalist, "Quiet, piggy," during questions about the Epstein files and also frequently criticized CNN's Kaitlan Collins for supposedly failing to smile.