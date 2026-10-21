Trump Wants to Boot Press Briefing Room For Indoor Swimming Pool in Latest White House Makeover, Per Report

The proposal first surfaced during Trump’s first term and was never completely abandoned. A growing number of people around the president now favor it.

Some allies view the move as another escalation in Trump’s long-running campaign against the media, seeing it as part of a series of actions that have gone further than many initially expected.

The physical presence of the press near the center of executive power has long symbolized the role of a free press in a constitutional democracy.

Support for relocating the press has expanded among Trump’s allies. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte prepared a visual mock-up of the proposed pool, even though White House facilities fall outside his portfolio. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told a publication, "All options remain on the table, and we will make an announcement when appropriate."