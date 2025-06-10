Pope V Trump! Rumors Erupt Leftie Pontiff is Behind 'Plot' to Embarrass President on 79th Birthday By Pulling Crowds Away From Party Parade
Pope Leo XIV is looking to steal Donald Trump's spotlight on the president's 79th birthday... at least that's what Defense Department sources claim the White House is suggesting, RadarOnline.com.
Trump's big bash – including a military parade – is set for Saturday, June 14, the same day the new pontiff's journey to the papacy will be celebrated.
Pope's Celebration Or Trump's Bash?
The church is already calling the timing a coincidence, as the celebration will be held at Chicago's Rate Field stadium, home of the pope's favorite team, the Chicago White Sox, the only upcoming Saturday when the team was not playing, and when there were no other major events lined up.
"The choice had nothing to do with celebrations elsewhere," a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago said in response, and added the pope, real name Robert Francis Prevost, won't be in America that day and will instead "be participating remotely from Rome."
However, two Defense Department insiders, who are unhappy about Trump's ego-fueled parade, hope the pope's crowd will be much bigger than the one scheduled in Washington, DC.
That's One Pricey Parade
"It's safe to say that lots of us in the building are rooting for Team Pope," one of the insiders, who works in the Pentagon, said.
That's not exactly what the Trump Administration deputy press officer Anna Kelly is saying, as she thinks this will be the biggest crowd the world has seen, and they will make sure of it.
She gushed: "The Army’s 250th Birthday Parade will garner a historic crowd, which will someday be the subject of epic poems and literature, of Americans excited to honor those who have served our country and celebrate our military might!"
The parade is expected to cost at least $92million.
Planning documents previously obtained by the Associated Press indicate that more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, and seven bands will be needed for the parade.
And Col. Dave Butler is on board with the spectacle to celebrate the Army's big anniversary... on Trump's birthday.
"We want to make it into an event that the entire nation can celebrate with us. We want Americans to know their Army and their soldiers," he said.
"A parade might become part of that, and we think that will be an excellent addition to what we already have planned."
Forget The Tanks!
Trump previously wanted tanks roaring down DC streets, but had to do a 180 after being told that type of heavy military equipment would destroy the roadways.
"The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it," the former reality star cried on Truth Social.
"When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!"
And we should not expect the pope to tune in for the celebration, as he has been on the opposite side of Trump when it comes to some issues.
In April 2025, the pope shared a post on his X from a Catholic commentator who called out Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele for finding humor in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland.
The post linked to an article published by the Catholic Standard newspaper, in which Bishop Evelio Menjivar asked Catholics about Garcia: "Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?"
Another repost called out Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric, in which the controversial politician referred to undocumented migrants who commit crimes as "bad hombres."