Pope V Trump! Rumors Erupt Leftie Pontiff is Behind 'Plot' to Embarrass President on 79th Birthday By Pulling Crowds Away From Party Parade

The church is already calling the timing a coincidence, as the celebration will be held at Chicago's Rate Field stadium, home of the pope's favorite team, the Chicago White Sox, the only upcoming Saturday when the team was not playing, and when there were no other major events lined up.

"The choice had nothing to do with celebrations elsewhere," a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago said in response, and added the pope, real name Robert Francis Prevost, won't be in America that day and will instead "be participating remotely from Rome."

However, two Defense Department insiders, who are unhappy about Trump's ego-fueled parade, hope the pope's crowd will be much bigger than the one scheduled in Washington, DC.