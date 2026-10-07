Trump's Branded the 'Orange Plague' as Giant Nude Statue of Prez Unveiled at European Parliament

A block underneath the statues reads, "I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back," with the quote attributed to "The King of Injustice.'

Galschiot eviscerated the Commander in Chief while unveiling the work, fuming to reporters gathered, "Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values, and our common effort to solve the climate crisis."

The green warrior added, "We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence."

Galschiot said he drenched the sculpture in 23-carat gold as a deliberate nod to The Emperor’s New Clothes, the classic tale of a pompous ruler whose vanity leaves him oblivious to the fact he is parading around completely naked.

In the fable, terrified subjects play along rather than risk challenging their leader, until a child finally blurts out the humiliating truth, shattering the illusion and turning the emperor into a laughingstock.