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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Branded the 'Orange Plague' as Giant Nude Statue of Prez Unveiled at European Parliament

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Source: MEGA; Jens Galschiøt/Instagram

A Danish artist unveiled a nude statue of Donald Trump.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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A Danish artist has sparked a firestorm by turning Donald Trump into his latest larger-than-life target, unveiling a towering gold nude statue of the president provocatively dubbed the "Orange Plague," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The artwork by Jens Galschiot was unveiled inside one of the European Parliament's buildings in Strasbourg, France, and is a take on Hans Christian Andersen's iconic fairy tale The Emperor's New Clothes, with the artist dubbing the statue "The King of Injustice."

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'Orange Plague' Statue Unveiled at European Parliment

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Photo of Trump Orange Plague Statue
Source: Jens Galschiøt/Instagram

Jens Galschiot unveiled his Trump statue on October 5.

Galschiot unveiled the statue during a live stream on Tuesday, October 5, telling viewers who tuned in that the sculpture "will be exhibited for the coming days in the EU Parliament, where it enjoys a lot of good attention" among people coming and going from the European Union’s politically divided legislature.

The towering 8.5-foot "Orange Plague" sculpture portrays Trump stark n-ked and morbidly obese, gripping the scales of justice alongside an elongated golf club topped with a globe-like ball representing the world.

The 23-carat gold-leaf-covered Trump figure sits perched atop the shoulders of a slight, struggling-looking man tasked with carrying the president.

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'The King of Injustice'

Photo of Trump Orange Plague Statue
Source: Jens Galschiøt/Instagram

Th artist warned about Trump allegedly being a threat to solving the climate crisis.

A block underneath the statues reads, "I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back," with the quote attributed to "The King of Injustice.'

Galschiot eviscerated the Commander in Chief while unveiling the work, fuming to reporters gathered, "Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values, and our common effort to solve the climate crisis."

The green warrior added, "We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence."

Galschiot said he drenched the sculpture in 23-carat gold as a deliberate nod to The Emperor’s New Clothes, the classic tale of a pompous ruler whose vanity leaves him oblivious to the fact he is parading around completely naked.

In the fable, terrified subjects play along rather than risk challenging their leader, until a child finally blurts out the humiliating truth, shattering the illusion and turning the emperor into a laughingstock.

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Left-Wing EU Member Sneers at 'Thin-Skinned' Trump

Photo of Trump Orange Plague Statue
Source: Jens Galschiøt/Instagram

The artist is offering up the #D design prints to make their own mini-statues at home.

A Left-wing Danish European Parliament member, Per Clausen, invited Galschiot to display the work at the European Parliament, where it will remain through Thursday, October 8.

Clausen sneered about any possible backlash from Trump: "If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage."

Galschiot has even turned the provocative artwork into a take-home protest, handing visitors free miniature versions of Orange Plague. He has also released the design files online, allowing critics to 3D-print their own pint-sized Trump statues at home.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The statue drew mixed reviews, with Trump supporters pushing back.

The statue drew mixed reviews in the comments of Galschiot's Instagram posts about the unveiling.

"From America, I absolutely love this, the meaning behind it is perfect," one user raved.

A second asked, "Can the mini figures be purchased?"

However, a third person scoffed that it was nothing more than "Typical TDS," referring to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A fourth user commented, "How very weird. The obsession with Trump is unbelievable."

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