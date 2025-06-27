Trump 'Is Obsessed' With Anderson Cooper as CNN Star Has 'Everything He's Always Craved' — After President Drops 'Homophobic Slur' On Anchor In Crazy Rant
Donald Trump despises Anderson Cooper, and he wants anyone crazy enough to listen to know – but this feud may be all about the popular CNN star having everything the President has always wanted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this week, Trump raged on Truth Social after Cooper and CNN questioned just how much damage America's air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities actually made.
'Fake News!'
"The sites that we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it. Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible," the controversial politician said at the time. "And even they say they were 'pretty well destroyed!"
He wasn't done there as he then took aim on numerous TV personalities, including Cooper, who is openly gay: "Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of ‘Con’cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News."
Cooper had cited officials who said the main target, the Fordo nuclear facility, was not directly hit by the bombs, even after Trump called the operation a "spectacular military success.”
However, there may be more to Trump's meltdown than meets the eye, according to insiders.
Trump Wants What Cooper Has
"He’s obsessed with Anderson," a source close to Trump claimed to Rob Shuter for his Substack. "Always has been."
According to the insider, Cooper, heir to the Vanderbilt fortune, represents everything Trump has always wanted: social status, legacy, and elegance.
Another source explained: "Trump wanted a seat at that table. The Vanderbilts never let him in. So now, he mocks Anderson to make himself feel bigger."
"He’s not just mad at CNN,” the insider said. "He’s mad the blue bloods still don’t see him as one of their own."
Cooper, 58, not only has Trump to worry about these days, but his job at CNN may also be on the line; so much so that the TV star is said to already be planning his next move: streaming services.
"This isn’t about ratings, it’s about reinvention,” a source close to Cooper previously said. "He’s done the nightly grind. Now he wants creativity, ownership, and freedom."
The insider claimed Cooper, who is said to be making $18million a year at cash-strapped CNN, is in serious talks with various top streamers, including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix, as he hopes to make the jump from cable TV to a much more popular platform.
Cooper has even gone as far as to reportedly hire a new agent, Creative Artists Agency, and its top deal broker, Bryan Lourd, in hopes of being properly positioned in case he finds himself on the job market.
"He’s not waiting around to be the next Don Lemon," another source said. "He’s planning his own exit, on his own terms."
In 2023, Lemon was fired by CNN following a rough run as a morning show host, leaving the 59-year-old "stunned."
Not only is Cooper's hefty salary an issue, but so are his ratings.
"Anderson’s pulling less than 700,000 viewers a night. Meanwhile, Kaitlan Collins is clocking higher ratings for a fifth of the salary," a source previously said.
Collins, one of the most popular personalities on CNN, is known for her wild exchanges with Trump.