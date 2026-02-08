EXCLUSIVE: Trump Handlers Warn Prez He Will Get 'Booed' if He Attends Super Bowl — As White House Furiously Defends His 'Popularity'
Feb. 8 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is being warned to stay far away from this year's Super Bowl, as the chances of him getting booed are extremely high, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president previously made his thoughts on the halftime show performers very clear, calling them a "terrible choice," and hinting he wouldn't attend, but the music may not be the real reason for his possible no-show.
Will Trump Get Booed If He Attends Super Bowl?
According to a report from Zeteo, the 79-year-old is being informed it's possible he wouldn't get the nicest of reactions if he attends the biggest sporting event of the year.
Several sources have claimed aides and advisers notified Trump there is a likelihood he would be booed at the Super Bowl, leading to plenty of memes and viral video clips.
However, when Radar reached out to the White House for comment, they had a different take on the matter.
“President Trump is working hard on behalf of the American people," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told us, "If he did attend the Super Bowl, he would receive a warm welcome because America knows he has done more to help this country than any other President in history."
Trump Rages Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers
Last month, Trump said not to expect him at the February 8 showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, claiming everyone could put the blame on halftime performers Green Day and Bad Bunny.
"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” he said from the Oval Office. However, while the openly anti-Trump band and the Puerto Rican singer are not his favorites, the Commander-in-Chief also pointed to the game's location as a major issue.
"It's just too far away," he said of the game, which is taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. "I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me."
He added he would attend if the commute was "a little bit shorter."
Trump made his presence known at last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, receiving a mixed reaction.
The former reality star's popularity since then, however, has gone downhill, especially with the administration's fumbling with immigration, following the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis.
There is one place where Trump will get an overwhelming positive response to his reaction: the Turning Point USA "All American Halftime Show," which was recently announced to combat the NFL's show.
The Erika Kirk-led organization announced MAGA singer Kid Rock will headline the show, which also includes Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and Brantley Gilbert.
An Alternative Halftime Show
"The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom," Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet said in a statement.
He added, "We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can't wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too."
One person who will be watching? Vice President JD Vance, who was quick to praise the event on X.
"Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK," he wrote on the social media platform.