EXCLUSIVE: Trump Handlers Warn Prez He Will Get 'Booed' if He Attends Super Bowl — As White House Furiously Defends His 'Popularity'

According to a report from Zeteo, the 79-year-old is being informed it's possible he wouldn't get the nicest of reactions if he attends the biggest sporting event of the year.

Several sources have claimed aides and advisers notified Trump there is a likelihood he would be booed at the Super Bowl, leading to plenty of memes and viral video clips.

However, when Radar reached out to the White House for comment, they had a different take on the matter.

“President Trump is working hard on behalf of the American people," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told us, "If he did attend the Super Bowl, he would receive a warm welcome because America knows he has done more to help this country than any other President in history."