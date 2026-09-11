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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump, 80, Suffers Onstage Meltdown Over Thinning Hair During Midterm Convention Speech: 'I'm Not Happy With It'

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: CBS News

Donald Trump expressed concerns about his hair.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump went off-topic during his speech at the Republican National Committee after catching a glimpse of himself on the big screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old admitted he's worried about the thin patches of hair on his head, as he announced to the crowd: "I gotta do a little bit better in the back right there."

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Donald Trump Cringes at His Own Hair

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A photo of Donald Trump
Source: CBS News

He claimed he needs to do better with his hair moving forward.

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While he was supposed to speak with attendees about the upcoming midterm elections, encouraging them to turn out to vote for Republican candidates, he opted to talk further about his beauty issues.

"I don’t like that little skin that’s showing, I’m not happy with it," he said. "That’s not good. I shouldn’t have looked up there."

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Trump Critics Posed Wig Theory

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was previously accused of wearing a wig for 24 hours.

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Trump was previously accused of wearing a hairpiece or wig to cover his balding head. In early August, he appeared at a speaking engagement in Las Vegas with noticeably fuller hair. The color also appeared to be slightly brighter than his usual hairdo.

The public immediately caught on to his new appearance, sending the internet into an uproar.

However, the new look only lasted a day. The critics felt even more confident in their wig theory after seeing how easily his hair seemed to return to its natural state.

Once Trump was back in Washington, D.C., he was spotted in the Oval Office with his thinning head of hair. The color was more muted and gray than it appeared in Las Vegas.

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Wig Claims Denied

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Source: MEGA

The president insisted he doesn't wear a wig by giving an anecdote.

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Trump already denied the use of wigs, recalling a storm in Florida which discouraged him from wearing wigs.

According to the president, he spoke at a campaign rally in 2024 in support of Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio.

He claimed it was "the worst weather I think I’ve ever experienced outside of maybe a hurricane we had in Florida one time," suggesting a wig would have blown away.

"I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard," he said. "You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, ‘He wears a wig'.'"

He clarified: "I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long."

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Biographer Exposes Trump's 'Patch Kit'

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Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed Trump had a team ready to step in and fix up his hair.

A biographer of Trump, Michael Wolff, claimed there was another way they're getting a change in appearance that doesn't involve a wig.

Instead, he claimed on Inside Trump's Head podcast he alleged his team carries "some kind of paste" in a portable kit. They allegedly use the paste to fill in his hair with various sorts of patches resembling "small tufts of hair" that match different hues.

Wolff claimed: "He has somebody who's following, and there have been a couple of people over – certainly over the political years – who’ve carried the patch kit. They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes."

The biographer further claimed this is nothing new, adding, "The maintenance of his hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years."

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