Trump, 80, Suffers Onstage Meltdown Over Thinning Hair During Midterm Convention Speech: 'I'm Not Happy With It'

Trump was previously accused of wearing a hairpiece or wig to cover his balding head. In early August, he appeared at a speaking engagement in Las Vegas with noticeably fuller hair. The color also appeared to be slightly brighter than his usual hairdo.

The public immediately caught on to his new appearance, sending the internet into an uproar.

However, the new look only lasted a day. The critics felt even more confident in their wig theory after seeing how easily his hair seemed to return to its natural state.

Once Trump was back in Washington, D.C., he was spotted in the Oval Office with his thinning head of hair. The color was more muted and gray than it appeared in Las Vegas.