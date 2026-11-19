On November 17, Pence made the remarks during his appearance on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins, where he was asked whether Lutnick should leave his position over the Nvidia controversy.

"Well, I think we'll get to the bottom of it," Pence said. "And he may need to go."

Pence also criticized Nvidia's involvement in transferring sensitive semiconductor technology to companies believed to have passed it along to China.

"Jensen Huang had to go, and he needs to stay gone," Pence said.

He questioned why the administration had loosened export restrictions on Nvidia chips in the first place, arguing that the technology was critical to American national security.

"I don't understand why the export controls were loosened to begin with," Pence said, adding that the semiconductors were among the most advanced in the world and that American defense platforms relied on them.

Pence also questioned the Commerce Department's enforcement of the restrictions that remained in place.

"By all indications, the Commerce Department was lax in enforcing the restrictions that still existed," he said. "There is something that they have to answer for. And ultimately, the secretary may have to answer for."