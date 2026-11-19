Trump's Former Veep Mike Pence Says Prez's Commerce Sec. 'May Need to Go' Over Spy Scandal
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence has suggested Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may have to leave the Trump administration as more criticism grows over the department's handling of Nvidia chip exports to China and intelligence warnings involving CEO Jensen Huang, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Questions have also emerged over the financial ties between Nvidia and Cantor Fitzgerald, the investment firm formerly led by Lutnick and now run by his sons.
Mike Pence on Howard Lutnick: 'He May Need to Go'
On November 17, Pence made the remarks during his appearance on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins, where he was asked whether Lutnick should leave his position over the Nvidia controversy.
"Well, I think we'll get to the bottom of it," Pence said. "And he may need to go."
Pence also criticized Nvidia's involvement in transferring sensitive semiconductor technology to companies believed to have passed it along to China.
"Jensen Huang had to go, and he needs to stay gone," Pence said.
He questioned why the administration had loosened export restrictions on Nvidia chips in the first place, arguing that the technology was critical to American national security.
"I don't understand why the export controls were loosened to begin with," Pence said, adding that the semiconductors were among the most advanced in the world and that American defense platforms relied on them.
Pence also questioned the Commerce Department's enforcement of the restrictions that remained in place.
"By all indications, the Commerce Department was lax in enforcing the restrictions that still existed," he said. "There is something that they have to answer for. And ultimately, the secretary may have to answer for."
Howard Lutnick Faces Bipartisan Pressure Over Nvidia
Pence's comments came as Lutnick faced growing scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties over the department's handling of Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company suspected of funneling Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.
As Radar previously reported, the company was formerly run by Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy who was reportedly having an affair with Jensen Huang.
The two are not related.
Republican Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana questioned why Lutnick had not placed Megaspeed on the Commerce Department's Entity List, which identifies businesses and other organizations subject to US restrictions.
"Secretary Lutnick had the power to close loopholes and put Megaspeed on the entity list, and he did not do that," Banks told Fox News.
"Why not? … Why did he not close that loophole? Why did he allow chip diversion and chip smuggling to continue to occur? I want to hear from Jensen Huang, but I want to hear from Secretary Lutnick even more."
Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Republican-chaired Senate Banking Committee, as has Huang.
Howard Lutnick's Sons' Firm Has Financial Ties to Nvidia
The scrutiny also extends to Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm Lutnick formerly led and which is now run by his sons, Brandon and Kyle.
CNBC reviewed securities filings and found that Cantor's reported Nvidia share count declined approximately 49 percent between September 2025 and March 2026.
The firm reported more than 3.5million Nvidia shares worth approximately $479million at the end of 2024, before its reported holdings fell to roughly 1.78 million shares by March 2026.
By June 30, Cantor reported approximately 1.81million Nvidia shares. The firm also continued doing business with companies connected to Nvidia's artificial intelligence infrastructure network.
In late September, Cantor hosted Huang and other Nvidia executives for investor meetings in New York.
White House and Congress Responses
The business relationships have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly because Lutnick had received classified intelligence warnings about Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.
Richard Painter, a former chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told CNBC there was "no proof of" Lutnick sharing nonpublic information with Cantor Fitzgerald, but said, "the appearance doesn't look great."
"His conversations with his sons better be about publicly available information," Painter said.
The report shows no evidence that Lutnick's sons had advance knowledge of the intelligence concerns, that Cantor's reported changes in Nvidia holdings were connected to government warnings or that the family's business interests influenced Lutnick's decisions.
Cantor said its standalone proprietary Nvidia positions had been immaterial and that positions reflected in securities filings were entered into through ordinary-course client swap transactions.
Brandon Lutnick, Cantor's chairman, publicly praised Nvidia's leadership as scrutiny intensified." A White House official told a publication that the president maintained "complete confidence" in Lutnick.
Meanwhile, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Chris Coons of Delaware demanded that Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller preserve records concerning Nvidia's chip exports to China and intelligence warnings involving Huang.