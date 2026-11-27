AliKhan identified 11 instances over two years in which Trump called for ABC to lose its broadcast licenses, frequently criticizing what he described as "negative" and "unfair coverage."

She wrote that Carr had allegedly "taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders."

On April 27, Trump demanded that Disney and ABC fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a skit involving the first lady. The following day, the FCC ordered ABC's eight stations to apply for early license renewals.

AliKhan questioned the timing of the agency's decision.

"Against the backdrop of President Trump and Chairman Carr's call-and-response, it is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel's skit on social media and the very next day Defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings," the judge said.

AliKhan also questioned why the FCC launched the accelerated process more than a year after beginning its investigation into ABC. She noted that other mechanisms were available to solicit public input and questioned whether the agency's stated justification for the review was credible.

She concluded that the "significant mismatch" between the timing of the proceedings and the FCC's stated rationale "presents an air of pretext the court will not ignore."

She also warned that the possibility of losing its broadcast licenses posed a threat to ABC and could discourage broadcasters from exercising their First Amendment rights.

"Any broadcaster of ordinary firmness – wealthy or not – would not hesitate to think twice if faced with such an existential threat to its business," she wrote.