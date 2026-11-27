Trump's FCC Chief Brendan Carr Sparks Impeachment Calls After 'Violating the 1st Amendment': He Knows How 'Illegal His Actions Are'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is facing renewed calls for impeachment after a federal judge ruled that the agency's accelerated review of ABC's broadcast licenses was likely retaliatory, with one legal expert accusing Carr of knowingly violating the network's First Amendment rights.
Roger Parloff, a senior editor at Lawfare, described Carr's conduct as "so knowing, servile, & gleeful" and said the judge's ruling "reads like draft articles of impeachment," RadarOnline.com can report.
Judge Blocks Accelerated License Review
U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan granted ABC a preliminary injunction on November 25, finding the network was "likely to succeed on their first amendment claim" of retaliation.
ABC sued in August after Carr's FCC ordered the network's eight locally owned stations to apply for license renewals years ahead of schedule. The agency said the process was necessary to obtain documents for an investigation into Disney's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices.
ABC argued the review was retaliation for its editorial coverage, which President Donald Trump had repeatedly criticized.
AliKhan denied the FCC's request to dismiss the lawsuit but rejected ABC's broader request to block "any actions, formal or informal, to coerce or threaten plaintiffs with sanctions in an effort to alter their exercise of editorial discretion."
The injunction freezes the accelerated license review but does not prevent the FCC from continuing its other investigations into Disney's hiring practices or ABC's daytime talk show The View.
Judge Claims Carr Took Trump's Rhetoric as 'Marching Orders'
AliKhan identified 11 instances over two years in which Trump called for ABC to lose its broadcast licenses, frequently criticizing what he described as "negative" and "unfair coverage."
She wrote that Carr had allegedly "taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders."
On April 27, Trump demanded that Disney and ABC fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a skit involving the first lady. The following day, the FCC ordered ABC's eight stations to apply for early license renewals.
AliKhan questioned the timing of the agency's decision.
"Against the backdrop of President Trump and Chairman Carr's call-and-response, it is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel's skit on social media and the very next day Defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings," the judge said.
AliKhan also questioned why the FCC launched the accelerated process more than a year after beginning its investigation into ABC. She noted that other mechanisms were available to solicit public input and questioned whether the agency's stated justification for the review was credible.
She concluded that the "significant mismatch" between the timing of the proceedings and the FCC's stated rationale "presents an air of pretext the court will not ignore."
She also warned that the possibility of losing its broadcast licenses posed a threat to ABC and could discourage broadcasters from exercising their First Amendment rights.
"Any broadcaster of ordinary firmness – wealthy or not – would not hesitate to think twice if faced with such an existential threat to its business," she wrote.
Calls for Brendan Carr's Impeachment
Parloff called for Carr's impeachment on November 27 in a thread on X following the judge's ruling.
He wrote that Carr's "violations of the 1st Amendment have been so knowing, servile, & gleeful" and said AliKhan's opinion "reads like draft articles of impeachment."
"Unlike some of Trump's henchmen, Carr knows exactly how illegal his actions are," he alleged.
Reporters Without Borders urged the incoming Congress on November 9 to impeach Carr, marking the first time the organization has called for the removal of a U.S. government official.
Free Press and Demand Progress have also called for Carr's impeachment, according to POLITICO.
In October, Reporters Without Borders and the Democracy Defenders Fund asked the Office of Special Counsel to investigate whether Carr violated the Hatch Act by promoting his official work at a Trump rally for Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK).
Democrats Prepare Oversight as Carr Defends FCC Agenda
Democrats are preparing to use their new subpoena authority to bring Carr before congressional committees.
Any impeachment proceedings would have to begin in the House of Representatives. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is in line to become speaker, previously called Carr "a corrupt political hack and fake chair."
Jeffries, Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also called for Carr to resign over his warnings to broadcasters airing Kimmel.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee, has also opposed Carr's agenda at the FCC.
FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez, the only commissioner appointed by a Democratic president, welcomed the judge's ruling.
"This decision shows that this FCC is a paper tiger whose threats crumble when challenged by those willing to defend their rights," Gomez said.
An ABC News spokesperson also praised the decision, calling it "an important victory for the First Amendment."
An FCC spokesperson disputed the judge's findings, saying the portion of the ruling granting Disney's request for an injunction was "wrong on the facts and wrong on the law."
The agency said it "looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter" and would continue using its authority to enforce broadcasters' public-interest obligations.
Carr has denied attempting to police speech, arguing that his actions are intended to restore public trust in the media. At an October 29 news conference, he pledged to continue pursuing his agenda, declaring it was "full steam ahead."