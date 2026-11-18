Sullivan also ordered the department to confirm it satisfied the order, and to "file a Notice of Compliance on the docket in the case within twenty-four (24) hours of publication."

Blanche and his Trump troops can still request a stay of the order through another appeal, which would supersede the 14-day deadline while that appeal is resolved.

The government has not yet announced if that is what it intends to do.

Federal officials previously argued that they had already delivered a collection of unredacted Epstein-related materials directly to Sullivan's chambers for an in-camera review, meaning the judge could examine them privately rather than release them publicly.

DOJ officials said the documents were hand-delivered to the court on September 24, and the government filed a formal notice of compliance a week later.