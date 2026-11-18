EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Launches Fresh Appeal in Explosive Epstein Records Battle With Katie Phang
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A federal judge has given the Department of Justice a firm deadline to release a series of handwritten FBI notes from the agency's interview with at least one of Jeffrey Epstein's former victims, RadarOnline.com can report.
The order comes after the Trump administration asked the judge to deny the release of the notes, which were requested by journalist Katie Phang as part of her lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Blanche, accusing him of not releasing all of the Epstein files.
Trump Administration Ordered to 'Unredact' More Epstein Documents.
Blanche has been battling the former MSNBC host since she filed an explosive lawsuit earlier this year, accusing the Trump administration of violating the law by keeping some of the files secret.
In June, Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the Justice Department to unredact more documents from the Epstein files. The two sides have been throwing appeals at each other ever since.
On Tuesday, November 18, Sullivan ordered the DOJ "to publish the redacted documents in the Epstein Library" and to do so "by no later than fourteen days from the date of this Order."
Federal Officials Say They Have Fulfilled Their Epstein Obligations
Sullivan also ordered the department to confirm it satisfied the order, and to "file a Notice of Compliance on the docket in the case within twenty-four (24) hours of publication."
Blanche and his Trump troops can still request a stay of the order through another appeal, which would supersede the 14-day deadline while that appeal is resolved.
The government has not yet announced if that is what it intends to do.
Federal officials previously argued that they had already delivered a collection of unredacted Epstein-related materials directly to Sullivan's chambers for an in-camera review, meaning the judge could examine them privately rather than release them publicly.
DOJ officials said the documents were hand-delivered to the court on September 24, and the government filed a formal notice of compliance a week later.
Todd Blanche Has Been Ordered to Hand Over More Epstein Documents
As Radar has reported, Judge Sullivan's sweeping June order required Blanche to either release certain Epstein-related materials or explain why they should remain withheld.
Among them were underlying FBI interview notes used to prepare four FD-302 interview reports – the FBI forms agents use to summarize information gathered during interviews – as well as emails with sender and recipient names redacted and documents containing the names of potential co-conspirators.
Federal lawyers said the information was redacted after attorneys for Epstein's victims argued that the documents reveal their clients' names and addresses.
Federal Attorneys Want Katie Phang's Complaint Tossed
While federal attorneys attempt to dismiss Phang's lawsuit in its entirety, Sullivan now has access to material the public cannot see, including the unredacted FBI interview documentation and evidence supporting some of the government's decisions to conceal identities.
The ongoing legal showdown comes despite the DOJ previously declaring its Epstein disclosure obligations fulfilled, and producing approximately 3.5 million pages of the long-sought files.
Phang nevertheless alleged that information was improperly withheld, and other requirements remained unmet – and sued the administration with the intent of forcing it to release more of Epstein's secrets.