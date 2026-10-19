Trump Faces Backlash After Demanding New Mexico Change Its Name to 'New America' in Bizarre Rebranding Push: 'Impeach this Idiot'

One person said, "The world is falling apart, and he’s out here trying to rename s--t."

Another added, "This man is a f--king idiot. New Mexico was named 258 years before modern-day Mexico even existed. DENIED.."

A third noted, "Americans could have better healthcare or even stricter gun laws, but no, Trump doesn't care about his people; he is too busy feeding his ego and renaming s--t that doesn't need to be renamed. A joke."

"Impeach this idiot," wrote another.

Trump previously hinted at a call to change the state's name. In an AI-altered meme from September, a map showed the word "Mexico" crossed out in red with "America" written instead.

He seemingly then took credit for a possible change by posting an AI video of himself putting an "America" label over top of a "Welcome to New Mexico" highway sign. His AI self then began to dance in his well-known move, raising both fists in the air.