Trump Faces Backlash After Demanding New Mexico Change Its Name to 'New America' in Bizarre Rebranding Push: 'Impeach this Idiot'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump once again wants to change geographic names – and this time he's chosen a target within the United States' borders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president suggested New Mexico should change their name to "New America," claiming a name change would come with a few perks for residents.
Trump Suggests New Mexico to Change Name
"New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America," Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Monday, October 19. "We are not Mexico."
Trump added, "The name would add great value and prestige to the State! Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag! Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!"
Trump was brutally trolled for his calls with people online suggesting he needed to throw his efforts elsewhere.
Critics Fume Over Trump Directive
One person said, "The world is falling apart, and he’s out here trying to rename s--t."
Another added, "This man is a f--king idiot. New Mexico was named 258 years before modern-day Mexico even existed. DENIED.."
A third noted, "Americans could have better healthcare or even stricter gun laws, but no, Trump doesn't care about his people; he is too busy feeding his ego and renaming s--t that doesn't need to be renamed. A joke."
"Impeach this idiot," wrote another.
Trump previously hinted at a call to change the state's name. In an AI-altered meme from September, a map showed the word "Mexico" crossed out in red with "America" written instead.
He seemingly then took credit for a possible change by posting an AI video of himself putting an "America" label over top of a "Welcome to New Mexico" highway sign. His AI self then began to dance in his well-known move, raising both fists in the air.
New Mexico Leadership Hits Back
New Mexico Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham previously shut down Trump's direction to change the state's name, saying, "New Mexico's name isn't up for debate – it's been ours since before the United States existed."
Rather than focus on New Mexico, argued the governor, Trump was urged to expend energy on other national issues like the war in Iran and widespread concern about an affordability crisis.
She added, "While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work."
Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Democratic Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury both also shot down Trump's advice.
"Oh h-ll no! Our state's name carries generations of history, culture, and family – and it belongs to us. We're New Mexicans. Period," wrote Stansbury
Trump Renames Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario
The call for a shakeup in New Mexico's name is not the first time Trump has attempted to change geographic labels. Notably, he already removed the "Mexico" from the "Gulf of Mexico," insisting its new name be "Gulf of America."
The decision came with a flurry of backlash, as questions were raised as to whether the president has the authority to demand the change. Nonetheless, multiple navigation maps, like Google Maps and Apple Maps, changed the name for American users' viewing.
A similar move occurred, but this time as a slight against Canada.
"We defend Canada for nothing, we don't get anything," Trump told reporters previously. "We love the people of Canada, but their representatives aren't doing an appropriate job."
As a result, Trump demanded that "Lake Ontario," which shares a border with the nation, be renamed "Lake America."