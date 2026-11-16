"The Entertainment Industry has largely moved to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries, but the actors, producers, and all others involved want to come back home!" Trump added.

The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act was introduced by Republican Senator Tim Scott on September 24.

Under the act, a 20% base tax credit would be given to companies producing "qualifying" movies, shows, and other media, 75% of which 75% is filmed in the U.S.

Production companies could also earn additional credits up to 30%. This is by filming multi-state projects, shooting in disaster or opportunity zones, or producing work in the U.S. "relative to their previous foreign investment". Independent producers would also be given more credit.

Media categorized as soap operas, sexually explicit, promotional, a sports game, or social media posting are disqualified.