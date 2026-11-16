'Get This Done': Trump Declares Movie Industry 'Must Stay in America' as He Pushes New Film Legislation
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has announced he is working with Democrats on legislation to bring more film production to America, RadarOnline.com can report.
"I am working with Senator Tim Scott… Senator Adam Schiff… Senators John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Steve Daines, Bernie Moreno, Tim Sheehy, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Katie Britt, and Dick Durbin… Representatives Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, Linda Sanchez, and many others, both Republican and Democrat, on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act," the president wrote on Truth Social.
Hollywood Bill Aims to Lure Productions Back to the U.S.
"The Entertainment Industry has largely moved to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries, but the actors, producers, and all others involved want to come back home!" Trump added.
The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act was introduced by Republican Senator Tim Scott on September 24.
Under the act, a 20% base tax credit would be given to companies producing "qualifying" movies, shows, and other media, 75% of which 75% is filmed in the U.S.
Production companies could also earn additional credits up to 30%. This is by filming multi-state projects, shooting in disaster or opportunity zones, or producing work in the U.S. "relative to their previous foreign investment". Independent producers would also be given more credit.
Media categorized as soap operas, sexually explicit, promotional, a sports game, or social media posting are disqualified.
Lawmakers Coordinate Meetings to Finalize Legislation
The legislation, since its introduction, has received bipartisan backing from both Republicans and Democrats.
Trump wrote that political leaders of both parties are coordinating "meetings" to discuss the act, which the president hopes will be passed soon.
"Hopefully Republicans and Democrats will get together and finalize this already very actively negotiated Legislation," he shared.
Meetings With Jon Voight
The president discussed giving tax credits to producers before the act's introduction.
On August 31, Trump announced he met with actor Jon Voight to "Make our Movie and Television Production Business GREAT AGAIN." In his post, the president called for Congress to approve an incentive to establish "entertainment" careers in the U.S.
The 80-year-old first met with Voight in May 2025, and he presented Trump with his ideas for incentives.
Jon Voight’s Proposal
According to a report, the proposal included a 10% tax credit on top of "available" state incentives, or 20% for filming in states with none. The actor further proposed an "enhanced" 5-10% incentive to shoot in "economically depressed zones."
Additionally, Voight proposed a tariff "equal to 120% of the value of the foreign incentive received" on U.S.-based productions that could've been produced in America but were still filmed elsewhere.
Furthermore, the proposal included raising the maximum production expenditure costs to $30-40 million annually, alongside similar bonuses.