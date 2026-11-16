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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Believe It Or Not': Trump Claims He's Working With Democrats On Hollywood Bill After GOP Suffers Brutal Midterms Loss

Split image of Adam Schiff and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Adam Schiff and Trump are teaming up for a Hollywood bill.

Nov. 16 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is pushing a bipartisan bill to revive the American film industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump revealed the developments on Friday, November 13, and said that he is working with several Democratic lawmakers, including longtime political rival Adam Schiff.

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Trump's Unlikely Partnership

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Picture of Adam Schiff
Source: MEGA

Adam Schiff served as the lead House impeachment manager in 2020.

In a lengthy Truth Social post Friday evening, Trump announced that he was working with Republicans and Democrats on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, legislation intended to bring film and television production back to the United States.

"I am working with Senator Tim Scott and, believe it or not, Senator Adam Schiff," Trump wrote.

The president also identified Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Chris Coons and Dick Durbin among the lawmakers involved in the effort.

Schiff served as the lead House impeachment manager during Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020 and has remained a frequent critic of the president.

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Tax Incentives for Hollywood

Picture of the Hollywood sign
Source: MEGA

The proposal has received support from SAG-AFTRA, the DGA and the WGA.

The legislation was introduced on September 24 by Scott, Schiff, and other lawmakers from both parties. It would establish a 20% federal tax credit for qualifying domestic film and television production costs, with additional incentives potentially increasing the credit to 30%.

Productions would generally need to spend at least $1million and complete at least 75% of principal photography days in the United States to qualify.

"For years, I've been championing a federal film tax credit to stop the exodus of TV and film production leaving the United States," Schiff said when introducing the bill.

Scott argued that the legislation would protect American workers whose jobs depend on domestic production.

"We cannot stand by as more and more American film production moves overseas, taking jobs, investment, and an important source of American cultural influence with it."

The proposal has received support from entertainment unions, including SAG-AFTRA, the Directors Guild of America, and the Writers Guild of America.

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Trump Promoted Hollywood Bill During Flight Shutdown

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's first post during the FAA emergency was about the Hollywood Bill.

Trump's announcement was his first Truth Social post after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon.

The 80-year-old initially focused his social media activity on Hollywood rather than the aviation emergency, which grounded flights and disrupted travel nationwide.

Trump, who saw the GOP suffer a brutal midterm loss earlier this month, was meeting with actor Jon Voight and members of his team at the White House to discuss the film incentive while the shutdown was underway.

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Picture of Sean Duffy
Source: MEGA

Sean Duffy is the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Scott Karol, a member of Voight's team, said Trump was receiving updates about the aviation emergency and a separate maritime accident in Louisiana during their meeting.

The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop Friday evening after officials identified problems involving aging air traffic control equipment.

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