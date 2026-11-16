'Believe It Or Not': Trump Claims He's Working With Democrats On Hollywood Bill After GOP Suffers Brutal Midterms Loss

In a lengthy Truth Social post Friday evening, Trump announced that he was working with Republicans and Democrats on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, legislation intended to bring film and television production back to the United States.

"I am working with Senator Tim Scott and, believe it or not, Senator Adam Schiff," Trump wrote.

The president also identified Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Chris Coons and Dick Durbin among the lawmakers involved in the effort.

Schiff served as the lead House impeachment manager during Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020 and has remained a frequent critic of the president.