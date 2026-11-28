Asked how he was preparing to deal with Israel’s next leadership, the president described a military that had been “decimated,” with its air force, navy and anti-aircraft defenses "wiped out."

Donald Trump is facing criticism after appearing to confuse Israel with Iran during a press exchange about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's incoming leadership, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump took questions at his Florida resort on Thanksgiving before later speaking with U.S. service members.

Although he did not name the country, his subsequent references to nuclear sites and Pickaxe Mountain appeared to indicate he was discussing Iran.

Trump was taking questions at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, November 26, when a reporter asked whether he planned to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Have you had a chance at all this week or in the coming days do you plan to speak with Prime Minister Netanyahu," the reporter asked.

"I have," Trump replied.

The reporter then followed up, "And how are you preparing to deal with the next incoming Israeli leadership?"

The 80-year-old responded, "Well, you know, we're trying to give them a chance to be smart. They, they have no military," before describing the military as decimated.

"Their military is decimated. Their air force is wiped out. Their navy is wiped out. Their anti-aircraft is wiped out," he said. Trump did not identify the country he was referring to or clarify his remarks.

However, the description appeared to concern Iran rather than Israel.