Trump Torched by Critics After Declaring Israel's Military Has Been 'Decimated' in Wild Rant
Nov. 27 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing criticism after appearing to confuse Israel with Iran during a press exchange about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's incoming leadership, RadarOnline.com can report.
Asked how he was preparing to deal with Israel’s next leadership, the president described a military that had been “decimated,” with its air force, navy and anti-aircraft defenses "wiped out."
Apparent Mix-Up on Israel’s Leadership
Although he did not name the country, his subsequent references to nuclear sites and Pickaxe Mountain appeared to indicate he was discussing Iran.
Trump was taking questions at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, November 26, when a reporter asked whether he planned to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Have you had a chance at all this week or in the coming days do you plan to speak with Prime Minister Netanyahu," the reporter asked.
"I have," Trump replied.
The reporter then followed up, "And how are you preparing to deal with the next incoming Israeli leadership?"
The 80-year-old responded, "Well, you know, we're trying to give them a chance to be smart. They, they have no military," before describing the military as decimated.
"Their military is decimated. Their air force is wiped out. Their navy is wiped out. Their anti-aircraft is wiped out," he said. Trump did not identify the country he was referring to or clarify his remarks.
However, the description appeared to concern Iran rather than Israel.
Critics Go Off: He's a 'National Security Threat'
Users mocked the president for his gaffe, suggesting he was either too old or incompetent to be discussing foreign affairs.
Others took the opportunity to compare Trump's demeanor with that of former President Joe Biden, who also faced criticism for his verbal gaffes and fueled speculation about his cognitive health.
"Demented Hitler is a national security threat," one user wrote.
"He isn’t confused. He has no idea what he’s talking about!" another suggested.
"We all know what the reaction would be if this were Pres. Biden. It would be played 24/7 on Fox News with calls for the 25th," a user raged.
"For the umpteenth time today, if Biden did that, Trumpers would be calling for his immediate removal under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. It’s time to remove Trump. If his flunkies won’t do it under the 25th, let’s just expose the Epstein files and the crimes will do it," a person pointed out.
Trump Threatened to Strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain
Trump continued discussing the country's military capabilities and referred to nuclear sites that the U.S. had targeted.
"Now I'm sure they have a little extra; we follow them very closely. They haven't been able to do anything with their nuclear sites that we wiped out. But if we did anything, we would hit Pickaxe. I mean, we can tell them because they can't do anything about it. We would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, but we haven't seen any real activity there,” he said.
The references to nuclear sites and Pickaxe Mountain further suggested Trump was discussing Iran.
He did not return to the reporter's question about Israel's incoming leadership or explain the apparent discrepancy.
Trump Shifts to GDP Figures
Trump later turned to the economy and criticized the Commerce Department after the Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its estimate of third-quarter economic growth to 4.3 percent, up from its earlier estimate of 3.4 percent.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis said the upward revision primarily reflected higher estimates for investment and consumer spending.
The agency regularly updates GDP estimates as additional information becomes available.
Trump had also criticized the figures in a Thanksgiving Day Truth Social post, demanding an investigation into why what he called the "correct number" had not been released before the election.
Trump had also discussed military production with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago the previous day, declaring, "There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now."