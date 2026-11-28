President Donald Trump's vodka licensing deal is at the center of a legal battle after two businessmen were accused of posing as investors to obtain confidential information before allegedly securing the lucrative contract for themselves, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal Judge Jorge L. Alonso denied motions to dismiss a lawsuit brought by 45 Spirits LLC and its co-founders, Richard DeCicco and Timothy Klintworth, allowing their legal fight against Zohair Sultan, Sameet Patel, and several affiliated companies to proceed in Illinois.

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Trump's Vodka Venture Sparks Legal War

Source: MEGA Two businessmen sought a licensing agreement to sell Trump-branded vodka.

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DeCicco and Klintworth founded 45 Spirits in May 2023 in anticipation of securing a licensing agreement with the Trump Organization to sell Trump-branded vodka. By May 2025, the businessmen had reportedly raised enough money to cover the licensing fee and begin operations. However, their plans were allegedly derailed by two prospective investors who expressed interest in committing millions to the venture. According to the filing, Klintworth first contacted Sultan in December 2024 about an investment opportunity. Sultan subsequently introduced him to Patel through a group text message. During a conference call, Klintworth allegedly shared detailed documents and confidential information about the company's business plans after receiving verbal assurances that the information would remain private.

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Millions in Promised Investments

Source: MEGA Prospective investors allegedly promised millions before securing the deal for themselves.

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On May 13, 2025, Sultan reportedly told Klintworth he was interested in investing "a couple million" in the company but needed additional time to access the funds. Klintworth delayed finalizing the Trump Organization deal, believing the additional investment would benefit the business. Over the following weeks, Sultan allegedly continued requesting confidential information while assuring Klintworth that he and Patel had assembled a group of investors willing to commit several million dollars. Meanwhile, Patel established a competing company, 47 Spirits, on May 20.

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Businessmen Blindsided by Rival Deal

Source: MEGA The Trump Organization awarded the vodka licensing deal to a competing company.

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On June 4, the Trump Organization informed Klintworth it would instead award the licensing agreement to Patel's company. The plaintiffs allege Sultan and Patel conspired to obtain their confidential information and secure the business opportunity for themselves. In his November 18 ruling, Alonso outlined allegations that Sultan had "lulled Klintworth into delaying the finalization of the licensing deal" to give Patel time to establish his competing business. The lawsuit includes claims of trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement, fraud, breach of contract, and interference with a prospective business relationship.

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Judge Refuses to Toss Lawsuit

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Source: MEGA Neither Trump nor the Trump Organization is named as a defendant.