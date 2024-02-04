Former Trump Administration Member Mike Gill Shot and Killed in Deadly D.C. Carjacking Rampage

In a written statement released to FOX 5 by his wife, Kristina Gill, she announced the devastating news of her husband's passing. She described him as a devoted husband and father, as well as a cherished son, brother, and friend. She expressed her deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time.

"Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved," Kristina shared in the statement. "His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally."

"Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika," she continued. "For those who wish to honor Mike's memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers."