Former Trump Administration Member Mike Gill Shot and Killed in Deadly D.C. Carjacking Rampage
Mike Gill, a married father of three and a member of former President Donald Trump's administration, was tragically shot and killed during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com has learned.
The attack on Gill occurred on Monday, January 29, around 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of K Street in northwest Washington.
According to the police, the suspected gunman, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered Gill's vehicle and shot him. The attack was the first of many reported in the carjacking rampage that would follow.
In a written statement released to FOX 5 by his wife, Kristina Gill, she announced the devastating news of her husband's passing. She described him as a devoted husband and father, as well as a cherished son, brother, and friend. She expressed her deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time.
"Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved," Kristina shared in the statement. "His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally."
"Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika," she continued. "For those who wish to honor Mike's memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers."
- Former Trump Official Gunned Down and Left in Critical Condition During Deadly Washington, DC Carjacking Spree
- Maryland Man Accused of Killing 3 People, Injuring 3 Others After Dispute Over Parking Spot During Block Party
- Deceased Kansas City Chiefs Fans' Early Toxicology Allegedly Reveals Drugs in Systems
Gill was a prominent figure in the financial industry. At the time of his death, he held the position of Senior Vice President for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council.
He had previously served as the Chief of Staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration. He was also a member of D.C.'s Board of Elections.
The suspect is believed to have attempted to steal another vehicle just a couple of hours after the attack on Gill.
He reportedly approached individuals in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, demanded their keys, and shot 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez, Jr. before driving away in the victim's car. Vasquez, Jr. was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cunningham continued his violent spree, allegedly firing at a D.C. police officer along I-295 and a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along I-95 in Laurel, Maryland.
The rampage came to an end when Cunningham was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham.
Police have revealed that Cunningham was a resident of Suitland and had a minor criminal history in both the District and Maryland. They also believe that he may have been suffering from mental health issues.
The investigation into the criminal's rampage and his motives is still ongoing.