Two Women Drop Lawsuit Against Trey Songz Over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2015 House Party

trey songz two women drop lawsuit assault house party court lawyer claims million lawsuit dismissed days before
Songz scored another victory.

Feb. 23 2024, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Trey Songz scored another win in court after two women dropped their bombshell lawsuit claiming the singer sexually assaulted them at a 2015 party.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George Vrabeck, the lawyer who filed the case on behalf of two accusers who used the pseudonyms Jane Doe A and Jane Doe B, said he was dismissing the complaint without prejudice.

The decision to dismiss "without prejudice" means the case could be refiled in the future.

Songz had yet to respond to the case.

The case in question was filed in October 2023.

In the suit, the women claimed they passed out at Songz’ house party and woke up to him forcing himself on them.

The lawsuit accused Songz of sexual assault and battery.

Songz shut down a separate $10 million lawsuit recently.

The women said they met Songz in 2015 at one of his concerts. They said they kept in contact and he invited them over to his home in August for his birthday party.

In the suit, the women said once they arrived at Songz’ home they were asked to turn over their phones. The accusers claimed they were pressured to drink from unsealed bottles of liquor.

The lawsuit could be refiled in the future.

The women said they immediately felt extremely intoxicated despite drinking modest amounts of liquor.

The alleged victims claimed Songz took them upstairs to a bedroom where they passed out with their clothes on.

Doe A and Doe B said they woke up to an undressed Songz forcing himself on them.

One victim claimed she tried to resist but Songz refused.

The women said Songz demanded they take a shower together after the incident. They claimed to have refused which allegedly upset Songz who then kicked them out of his home.

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

At the time, Songz’ powerhouse lawyer Michael Freedman said, “This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California's constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court."

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Songz won a huge victory after a federal judge dismissed a separate $10 million lawsuit.

In the case, a woman accused Songz of pulling down her bikini top at a pool party and exposing her to the crowd. The singer argued the case was brought way past the statute of limitations – and the judge agreed.

