Two Women Drop Lawsuit Against Trey Songz Over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2015 House Party

Trey Songz scored another win in court after two women dropped their bombshell lawsuit claiming the singer sexually assaulted them at a 2015 party.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George Vrabeck, the lawyer who filed the case on behalf of two accusers who used the pseudonyms Jane Doe A and Jane Doe B, said he was dismissing the complaint without prejudice.

The decision to dismiss "without prejudice" means the case could be refiled in the future.