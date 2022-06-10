Trey Songz Sells Miami Condo For $1 Million, Takes A Loss
Singer Trey Songz has unloaded his luxurious Florida property nearly 5 years after scooping it up.
According to property records obtained by Radar, in March, Trey (real name: Tremaine Neverson) sold his 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,356 sq. ft. condo located in Miami’s Brickell Heights.
The Bottom’s Up singer originally purchased the pad for $1,090,000 in August 2017. He listed the home for sale in January with the asking price of $1.2 million.
However, the new buyer only coughed up $980k which left Trey at a loss of $110k.
The unit features 12-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling high-impact glass windows, motorized black-out and sunscreen shades along with an open kitchen, according to the real estate listing.
The home also features a “wraparound balcony displays” and the building amenities include valet parking, a roof-top pool, and a three-story Equinox fitness club with spa.
Trey had previously owned another unit in the building that he purchased in 2010 for $437k. He sold that unit off in 2017 for $710k after buying the second unit — leaving him with a little profit.
The home sale comes as Trey continues to battle a woman named Jauhara Jeffries in court over assault allegations.
In court docs, Jeffries claimed she partied with Trey at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2018. She said while inside the VIP section Trey digitally penetrated her without permission. She demanded $20 million in damages.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the singer’s legal team recently accused the alleged victim of witness tampering.
The singer’s team claimed to have spoken to a woman who was with Jeffries on the night in question. She told his lawyer that the alleged assault never happened.
Trey said the woman also claimed Jeffries’ lawyer offered her $100k-$200k to change her testimony and “corroborate [Jeffries’] version of events and testified on [Jeffries’] behalf.”
The witness claimed Trey never inappropriately touched [Jeffries] or “anything that could have resembled that.”
The woman said Trey did ask Jeffries to get out of his car after he allegedly caught her secretly filming him.
Jeffries has denied the allegations of witness tampering. The case is still ongoing.