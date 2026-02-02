Look Out, Timothée Chalamet! Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott Calls Out Makeup Mogul's Breast Implants in New Song
Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet just got a major distraction in the middle of his Oscars campaign, as girlfriend Kylie Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, is rapping about her chest implants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even though Scott, 34, and Jenner, 28, broke up in early 2023 and share two children, the Texas native dropped bars about the exact size and dimensions of the lip kit mogul's implants in Don Toliver’s new song, Rosary.
'Forty-Four Five C' Is the Exact Size of Kylie Jenner's Implants
"She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test," Scott raps on Rosary.
He cheekily added, "Hate it most when you're out, I swear it’s cool when you do less / Don’t sweat it, she gets me right tonight, she can be my medic."
Jenner famously gave a very candid response in June 2025 when a fan asked via TikTok, "What it is that you asked for when you had your b------ done?"
She replied, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone," and that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher did her chest enhancement.
'He Has Zero Class'
Fans mostly reacted negatively to the Sicko Mode rapper talking about Jenner's rack while she's happily involved with Chalamet.
"I think it's a lack of respect. Disgusting," one person about the lyrics, while a second claimed of Scott, "He’s being petty now."
"He has zero class. Thank god she moved on from his gross and sexist a--," a third user huffed. A fourth agreed, writing, "Yup, get yourself a Timmie ladies!" about Chalamet.
A fifth person defended Scott, commenting, "That doesn't sound problematic. Kylie publicly spoke about her implants, and there is no shade or offense in that Travis line, y'all sit on nothing."
Kylie Jenner Regretted Getting Implants
Jenner finally confirmed the long-held rumors that she had a b---- enhancement during a July 2025 episode of her family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. In a 2015 interview, she had chalked up her ample cleavage to a Victoria's Secret push-up bra.
“I got my b------ done before Stormi … not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," she confessed. Daughter Stormi Webster was born on February 1, 2018, after Jenner and Scott began dating the year prior, meeting at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2017.
"I had beautiful b------. Natural t---. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," the Sprinter drink founder lamented.
Jenner said she wished she could "do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything" regarding regrets over her chest implants.
Scott rapping about Jenner's implants comes as Chalamet made a big confession about where he sees their relationship going.
During a promotional event in London for Marty Supreme amid his Best Actor Oscar campaign, the actor smiled and responded, "Yes," when asked, "Do you have a girlfriend?"
He initially blushed at the follow-up question, "Do you think you’ll ever get married?" replying, "Wow, that’s so personal," before proudly stating, "Yes. Yes," about walking down the aisle, seemingly with Jenner.