Look Out, Timothée Chalamet! Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott Calls Out Makeup Mogul's Breast Implants in New Song

"She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test," Scott raps on Rosary.

He cheekily added, "Hate it most when you're out, I swear it’s cool when you do less / Don’t sweat it, she gets me right tonight, she can be my medic."

Jenner famously gave a very candid response in June 2025 when a fan asked via TikTok, "What it is that you asked for when you had your b------ done?"

She replied, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone," and that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher did her chest enhancement.