'Trailer Park Boys' Fan Favorite Mike Smith Charged in Shocking Sex Assault Case in Halifax Over 2017 Allegation

The actor was formally charged in Halifax earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Smith has been ordered not to contact the alleged victim or approach their home, workplace, or school.

Mike Smith, best known to fans as Bubbles from the hit Canadian series Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2017 incident, RadarOnline.com can report.

In response to the charge, Trailer Park Boys Inc. confirmed that Smith has stepped down from his position as managing director. The company issued a statement acknowledging the situation:

"We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously," the production wrote. "We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case."

Smith, 52, gained fame for his portrayal of the eccentric and bespectacled Bubbles, a fan-favorite character who appeared in 116 episodes of the mockumentary-style comedy. The show originally aired in 2001 and ran until 2007, later returning for additional seasons and specials due to its enduring popularity.