'Trailer Park Boys' Fan Favorite Mike Smith Charged in Shocking Sex Assault Case in Halifax Over 2017 Allegation
Nov. 9 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Mike Smith, best known to fans as Bubbles from the hit Canadian series Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2017 incident, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor was formally charged in Halifax earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Smith has been ordered not to contact the alleged victim or approach their home, workplace, or school.
The Allegations
In response to the charge, Trailer Park Boys Inc. confirmed that Smith has stepped down from his position as managing director. The company issued a statement acknowledging the situation:
"We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously," the production wrote. "We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case."
Smith, 52, gained fame for his portrayal of the eccentric and bespectacled Bubbles, a fan-favorite character who appeared in 116 episodes of the mockumentary-style comedy. The show originally aired in 2001 and ran until 2007, later returning for additional seasons and specials due to its enduring popularity.
History of Legal Trouble
This is not the first time Smith has faced legal trouble. In 2016, he was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with a woman at a Hollywood hotel. Police records show he was arrested around 1:15 a.m. and released several hours later on $20,000 bail.
At the time, Smith denied any wrongdoing, releasing a statement on the Trailer Park Boys website, insisting, "Georgia is a friend of mine and we had a loud and heated dispute. That is all. At no time did I assault her. I am not guilty of the misdemeanour charged against me."
The Alleged Victim's Own Words
Georgia Ling, identified as the alleged victim in the 2016 case, also spoke to outlets, saying: "Mike and I did indeed have a heavy argument, but it saddens me the way things are being reported and the way it was handled by the police."
"At no point did I feel I was in danger, otherwise I would've called the police myself, which I did not. The police were called by others not present in the room who mistakenly perceived the argument to be something other than what it was."
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office later dropped the charges, and the case was closed.
As of now, Smith's representatives have not publicly commented on the Halifax charge, and court proceedings remain ongoing.