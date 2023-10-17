'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Will Not Be Charged With Felony After Domestic Battery Arrest, Case Being Reviewed by City Attorney

As this outlet reported, Underwood, 36, spent less than 9 hours in jail after being arrested for felony domestic battery on October 7 following an alleged physical altercation with an unknown female. RadarOnline.com has since exclusively confirmed that the actor's ex-wife, Valorie Curry, was not involved in the incident.

"I can confirm that he and Valorie have been divorced since April 2023, her representative, Christina Diamantas, told us. "She is not the victim."