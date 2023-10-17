'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Will Not Be Charged With Felony After Domestic Battery Arrest, Case Being Reviewed by City Attorney
Sam Underwood got some good news after his felony domestic battery arrest earlier his month. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has his case and is reviewing it as a possible misdemeanor instead of a felony.
"The matter has been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office and is currently under review," a spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday. "This matter was presented directly to the City Attorney's Office from LAPD for misdemeanor filing consideration."
As this outlet reported, Underwood, 36, spent less than 9 hours in jail after being arrested for felony domestic battery on October 7 following an alleged physical altercation with an unknown female. RadarOnline.com has since exclusively confirmed that the actor's ex-wife, Valorie Curry, was not involved in the incident.
"I can confirm that he and Valorie have been divorced since April 2023, her representative, Christina Diamantas, told us. "She is not the victim."
Underwood — also known for his role in The Following and Dynasty — was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department at 2:55 AM.
According to the booking sheet, he was booked at 4:44 AM on $50k bail but was released on his own recognizance at 1:16 PM without paying a dime. It also listed the brown-haired, blue-eyed actor's weight at 200 pounds.
The alleged victim had visible marks on her body but did not require medical attention, reported TMZ. Underwood allegedly plans on proving his innocence by giving the police photographs, videos, and audio records sometime this week, which he believes will dispel the domestic battery accusations.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Little was known about his marital status with Curry until his arrest. The two appeared on The Following together with Kevin Bacon. Underwood played murderous cult twins, Mark and Luke, while she played Emma Hill, one of the killing group's most loyal followers.
Records show that Curry filed for divorce in New York on November 3, 2022. Their divorce was finalized on April 14, 2023, marking the end of their nearly 7-year marriage.