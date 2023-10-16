'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood's Ex-Wife Valorie Curry Not Alleged Victim in Felony Domestic Battery Arrest
Sam Underwood's ex-wife, Valorie Curry, was not the female locked in the physical altercation that landed him in jail for felony domestic violence earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
We spoke to Curry's rep, who told us, the two have been divorced since April, and she is not his alleged victim.
"I can confirm that he and Valorie have been divorced since April 2023. Separated in 2022. She is not the victim," her representative, Christina Diamantas, told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Monday.
Little was known about the status of the Fear the Walking Dead actor's marriage or the woman involved in the alleged altercation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Curry — who appeared alongside Underwood and Kevin Bacon on The Following — filed for divorce in New York on November 3, 2022.
Records show their divorce was finalized on April 14, 2023, marking the end of their nearly 7-year marriage.
As this outlet reported, Underwood spent 9 hours in jail after being arrested for felony domestic battery on October 7.
According to the booking sheet, the actor was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department at 2:55 AM after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with a female.
He was booked at 4:44 AM on $50k bail but was released on his own recognizance at 1:16 PM without having to pay a dime, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The booking sheet also listed the brown hair blue-eyed actor's weight at 200 pounds.
This outlet has reached out to Underwood's rep for comment.
The star — who is also known for his role on Dynasty — was arrested when police arrived at the scene of an L.A. apartment and saw a woman with visible marks on her body. The alleged victim did not require medical attention.
Underwood allegedly plans on proving his innocence.
His attorney intends to give the police photographs, videos, and audio records sometime this week, which he believes will dispel the domestic battery accusations, according to TMZ.
Underwood and Curry married in July 2016. He played murderous cult twins Mark and Luke on The Following and she played Emma Hill, one of the killing group's most loyal followers.