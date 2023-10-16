'Fear The Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Spent 9 Hours in Jail, Plans to Show Cops Videos to Prove Innocence After Felony Domestic Battery Arrest

Sam Underwood usually plays a bad guy on television, but the Fear the Walking Dead star spent 9 hours in jail after being arrested for felony domestic battery earlier this month — and RadarOnline.com has all the details, including his plan to hand over evidence that will allegedly prove his innocence.

According to the booking sheet obtained by this outlet, Underwood was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department at 2:55 AM on October 7 after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with a female.