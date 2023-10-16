'Fear The Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Spent 9 Hours in Jail, Plans to Show Cops Videos to Prove Innocence After Felony Domestic Battery Arrest
Sam Underwood usually plays a bad guy on television, but the Fear the Walking Dead star spent 9 hours in jail after being arrested for felony domestic battery earlier this month — and RadarOnline.com has all the details, including his plan to hand over evidence that will allegedly prove his innocence.
According to the booking sheet obtained by this outlet, Underwood was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department at 2:55 AM on October 7 after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with a female.
He was booked at 4:44 AM on a $50k bond but was released on his own recognizance at 1:16 PM without having to pay a dime, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The booking sheet also listed the brown hair blue-eyed actor's weight at 200 pounds.
Underwood — who played murderous cult twins Mark and Luke on The Following with Kevin Bacon — was arrested when police arrived at the scene of an L.A. apartment and saw a female with visible marks on her body.
The 36-year-old actor allegedly has evidence that he believes will dispel the battery allegations. According to TMZ, Underwood's lawyer plans on giving the police photographs, videos, and audio records sometime this week.
At the time of this post, the female involved in the alleged physical altercation with Underwood has not been named.
He married his Following costar, Valorie Curry, in July 2016. Curry, 37, played Emma Hill, one of the cult's most loyal followers. The status of their 7-year marriage remains unclear as she hasn't been posting with Underwood or wearing her wedding ring.
RadarOnline.com did some digging and the L.A. court system does not show that either filed for divorce. There are also no articles announcing their separation.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Underwood and Curry's rep for comment.
The felony domestic battery case is set to go to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for review, which will decide what criminal charges — if any — Underwood will face.