Tory Lanez Settled Assault Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Before Being Hit With 10-year Sentence for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez made sure to wrap up a legal battle accusing him of assaulting a Love & Hip Hop star on multiple occasions before he was sentenced in a separate criminal case for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in April, Tory’s legal team informed a Florida judge that the case brought by reality star Christopher Michael Harty aka Prince had been settled.

As we first reported, Prince sued Lanez for assault. He claimed the pint-sized rapper and his entourage had attacked him on two separate occasions. In court documents, Prince said the first incident went down at LIV nightclub on November 8, 2019.

The VH1 star said Lanez punched him in the face after exchanging words. Prince said Lanez’’s team proceeded to jump him causing him “blunt trauma” to his neck, chest and back. In 2020, Prince ran into Lanez again at a separate nightclub. The reality star said the rapper caused problems and punched him once again.

“Immediately after punching [Prince] in the face, [Tory’s] employee/agent fled and attempted to enter [Tory’s] vehicle. However, [Tory] yelled at the agent/employee and instructed him to leave the premises in a separate vehicle,” the suit read. Lanez demanded the lawsuit be thrown out claiming his actions were done in self-defense. Earlier this year, Lanez told the court a settlement had been reached. However, Prince said he was forced to sign the agreement in question with a man holding a gun in the room.

“[Lanez] presented me with a document that he drafted himself and ordered that I sign the agreement,” Prince wrote. “He told me not to contact my lawyer when I told him I needed my lawyer to review the agreement,” he said. Prince said he drove to the meeting by himself. He arrived to find Lanez with another man.

“This individual is the same individual who was ordered by [Lanez] to attack me at the Vendome night club and he did so. I cannot share his identity at this time as this individual threatened me that if I mention his name I would be severely injured or even killed. This individual was in possession of a firearm which was visible at the meeting,” he told the court. He said he feared for his safety if he didn’t listen. “I would have never signed the agreement otherwise. The amount of money that they made me accept was only a fraction of the damages I have suffered in this lawsuit as a result of their repeated attacks,” he said.

However, dispute the disagreement over the settlement, in April, the parties said they both now agreed to the terms of the deal and asked for the case to be officially closed. Earlier this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge sentenced Lanez to 10 years behind bars after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following a 2020 house party.