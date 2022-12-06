Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the secret agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar.