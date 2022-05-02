Tory Lanez Detained At Las Vegas Airport After Stash Of Marijuana Found In Luggage

That is the bombshell revelation provided to TMZ by numerous law enforcement officials who spoke about the incident, although they also revealed that Lanez was eventually released from detainment after the TSA confiscated the drugs from his person.

Despite weed being completely legal in the state of Nevada, it has yet to be legalized at a federal level, meaning that although Lanez’ possession of the drugs was legal while in Vegas, he was not legally permitted to fly out of the city and across state lines with it still in his possession.