Tori Spelling Hospitalized For ‘Crazy Dizziness’, Doctors Running A ‘Battery Of Tests’ On '90210' Star
Tori Spelling has been hospitalized for days after being rushed to doctors experiencing “high blood pressure and crazy dizziness’, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Spelling, 49, shared a photo of herself in the hospital bed flashing a peace sign. She was able to smile for the camera despite the circumstances.
Spelling told fans that she was having a “hard time breathing.” She captioned the post, “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night.”
She said she the doctors were running a “battery of tests” to determine what was causing her symptoms.
The MTV star proceeded to attack critics who ripped her for missing work this week after she said she “felt too sick.”
“How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness,” Spelling said. “Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work.”
Spelling added that she just wanted to “get home to [her] kids” before Christmas.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott recently reconciled after months of fighting and the actress being close to filing for divorce.
A source revealed Tori decided to give their 16-year marriage another go. An insider said, “Dean can be a dolt, but Tori knows he’s a good dad, and they realize they’re stronger together.”
“Tori had time to see how it would be without Dean, and she didn’t like it,” said a source. “She’s not quite ready to let go.”
The decision to work things out came almost a year after a source revealed to RadarOnline.com, “Tori and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.”
The two have since been able to fix their problems and have even been spotted hanging out together with their kids.
The couple share children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5.