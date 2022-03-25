Disturbing Audio Reveals Top Russian General Asking 'Why Is His Face Not Mutilated Yet?' After Soldier Wears Uniform Wrong

Chilling audio of a Russian general has recently emerged in which the top brass officer asks why the ears of one of his own soldiers have not been cut off and his face permanently mutilated after the soldier in question reportedly wore his Russian uniform improperly.

This is also reportedly the same general that many believe ordered the widely condemned bombings of Ukrainian maternity hospitals and other civilian centers as Russian forces continue their vicious and fiery onslaught against their ever-resisting neighboring nation.