Top Personal Injury Law Firms in New York
When seeking justice after a personal injury in New York City, choosing the right law firm is paramount. The city's legal landscape is populated with numerous firms renowned for their expertise and success in personal injury cases. This article highlights some of the most esteemed personal injury law firms in New York, providing insights into their specialties and achievements.
1. Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf
With a legacy spanning over a century, this firm has secured more than $5 billion in settlements and over 60 verdicts exceeding $1 million. Their expertise covers a broad spectrum, including construction accidents, medical malpractice, and product liability. The firm's commitment to clients is evident in their track record of over 400 cases resulting in verdicts or settlements over $1 million in the past decade. (Gair Law Group,Wikipedia)
2. Block O’Toole & Murphy
Located in the heart of New York City, Block O’Toole & Murphy is recognized for its dedication to clients affected by serious injuries. The firm specializes in car accidents, construction accidents, and wrongful death cases, consistently achieving substantial verdicts and settlements.
3. Hach & Rose, LLP
Founded by attorneys Gregory Hach and Michael Rose, this firm has recovered well over $1 billion for clients over the past 25 years. Their practice areas include workplace injuries, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases. Hach & Rose, LLP is known for its client-centered approach and commitment to securing just compensation.
4. Rosenbaum & Rosenbaum, P.C.
With over 40 years of experience, Rosenbaum & Rosenbaum has recovered millions for clients in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and premises liability. Their seasoned attorneys are dedicated to providing personalized legal representation to those injured due to negligence.
5. The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.
Established in 1983, The Perecman Firm is renowned for handling complex personal injury cases, including construction accidents and medical malpractice. The firm has achieved significant verdicts, such as a $40 million settlement for a birth injury case. Their commitment to clients is reflected in their meticulous approach to each case.
6. Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C.
Specializing in asbestos litigation, medical malpractice, and environmental protection, Weitz & Luxenberg has secured over $27 billion in verdicts and settlements. With a team of over 80 attorneys, the firm is dedicated to representing individuals harmed by negligence and corporate misconduct.
7. Silberstein, Awad & Miklos, P.C.
This firm boasts a remarkable record, having recovered over $1 billion for injury victims in New York. Their areas of expertise include medical malpractice, construction accidents, and nursing home abuse. The firm's attorneys are known for their aggressive advocacy and commitment to justice.
8. Godosky & Gentile, P.C.
Godosky & Gentile has built a reputation for securing record-breaking verdicts and settlements in high-stakes personal injury cases. Their practice areas encompass medical malpractice, construction accidents, and civil rights litigation. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to maximizing compensation for their clients.
9. Morgan & Morgan
As a national law firm with a strong presence in New York, Morgan & Morgan offers extensive resources and experience in handling personal injury cases. Their practice areas include car accidents, truck crashes, and pedestrian accidents. The firm's motto, "For The People," reflects their commitment to client advocacy.
10. Napoli Shkolnik PLLC
Specializing in environmental litigation, Napoli Shkolnik has achieved landmark results, including a $14+ billion settlement in the Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) Multi-District litigation. The firm is dedicated to representing victims affected by hazardous contamination and promoting environmental justice.
🔍 Choosing the Right Firm for Your Case
Selecting the appropriate personal injury law firm involves considering several factors:
- Experience: Look for firms with a proven track record in handling cases similar to yours.
- Specialization: Ensure the firm specializes in the specific area of personal injury law relevant to your case.
- Reputation: Research client testimonials and peer reviews to gauge the firm's reputation.
- Resources: Consider whether the firm has the necessary resources to thoroughly investigate and litigate your case.
- Communication: Choose a firm that prioritizes clear and consistent communication throughout the legal process.
📞 Taking the Next Step
If you've suffered a personal injury in New York, it's crucial to consult with a qualified attorney promptly. The firms listed above offer free consultations, allowing you to discuss your case and explore your legal options without obligation. Remember, timely legal action can be pivotal in securing the compensation you deserve.