top personal injury law firms in new york

1. Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

With a legacy spanning over a century, this firm has secured more than $5 billion in settlements and over 60 verdicts exceeding $1 million. Their expertise covers a broad spectrum, including construction accidents, medical malpractice, and product liability. The firm's commitment to clients is evident in their track record of over 400 cases resulting in verdicts or settlements over $1 million in the past decade. (Gair Law Group,Wikipedia)

2. Block O’Toole & Murphy

Located in the heart of New York City, Block O’Toole & Murphy is recognized for its dedication to clients affected by serious injuries. The firm specializes in car accidents, construction accidents, and wrongful death cases, consistently achieving substantial verdicts and settlements.

3. Hach & Rose, LLP

Founded by attorneys Gregory Hach and Michael Rose, this firm has recovered well over $1 billion for clients over the past 25 years. Their practice areas include workplace injuries, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases. Hach & Rose, LLP is known for its client-centered approach and commitment to securing just compensation.