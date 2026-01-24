EXCLUSIVE: Senior Selleck's Scary Comeback — Friends of 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom, 80, Fear He Will Kill Himself by Striving for Last-Ditch Career Revival
Former Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is plotting a major career revival in 2026 at the ripe old age of 80, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that's behind his switch to a new talent agency as pals fear competing for roles with younger hunks could harm his aging health.
No longer the leading hunk he was in his mid-30s when he starred as happy-go-lucky private eye Thomas Magnum in the iconic Magnum, P.I. series from 1980 to 1988, grandpa-aged Selleck recently admitted age limitations.
Still Hungry To Keep Working
"Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what?" he said, adding: "I want to work as long as they'll have me."
With that attitude, he's irked that his hit Blue Bloods crime series ended after 14 years and to see his costar Donnie Wahlberg, 56, who played his son, move on as the same character in CBS' spinoff police drama, Boston Blue.
But Selleck is so determined to forge on, he's even changed his talent agency, leaving CAA for UTA.
Struggling To Accept Show’s End
The source said: "Blue Bloods went away for Tom before he was ready to say goodbye, and it's not a great feeling for him to see his former costar thrive on the cheaper spinoff Boston Blue that CBS put on the air after they ended the main show.
"Perception matters, and Tom still wants to be perceived as a bankable leading man, no matter how old he is.
"He still totally believes in himself. The problem with all of this is that Tom is still conducting business like it's 1985, not 2025.
"No matter how famous he is, and how many millions of retirement-age fans he has, landing the lead role in an ongoing successful drama TV series is harder than ever."
Aging Star Faces Brutal Industry Reality
The source added: "It's a process that favors new faces, not people like Tom who have been very famous for decades upon decades.
"Especially at Tom's age and with the physical limitations he has, he's got an uphill battle ahead of him to get back on TV in a big way."