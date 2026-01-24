Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Selleck
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Selleck's Scary Comeback — Friends of 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom, 80, Fear He Will Kill Himself by Striving for Last-Ditch Career Revival

Former Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is plotting a major career revival in 2026 at the ripe old age of 80,
Source: MEGA

Former Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is plotting a major career revival in 2026 at the ripe old age of 80.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is plotting a major career revival in 2026 at the ripe old age of 80, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal that's behind his switch to a new talent agency as pals fear competing for roles with younger hunks could harm his aging health.

No longer the leading hunk he was in his mid-30s when he starred as happy-go-lucky private eye Thomas Magnum in the iconic Magnum, P.I. series from 1980 to 1988, grandpa-aged Selleck recently admitted age limitations.

Article continues below advertisement

Still Hungry To Keep Working

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sources said the 'Blue Bloods' ending pushed 80-year-old Tom Selleck to pursue a late-career revival.
Source: MEGA

Sources said the 'Blue Bloods' ending pushed 80-year-old Tom Selleck to pursue a late-career revival.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what?" he said, adding: "I want to work as long as they'll have me."

With that attitude, he's irked that his hit Blue Bloods crime series ended after 14 years and to see his costar Donnie Wahlberg, 56, who played his son, move on as the same character in CBS' spinoff police drama, Boston Blue.

But Selleck is so determined to forge on, he's even changed his talent agency, leaving CAA for UTA.

Article continues below advertisement

Struggling To Accept Show’s End

Article continues below advertisement
Donnie Wahlberg moved on to 'Boston Blue' after playing Selleck's son on 'Blue Bloods.'
Source: MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg moved on to 'Boston Blue' after playing Selleck's son on 'Blue Bloods.'

Article continues below advertisement

The source said: "Blue Bloods went away for Tom before he was ready to say goodbye, and it's not a great feeling for him to see his former costar thrive on the cheaper spinoff Boston Blue that CBS put on the air after they ended the main show.

"Perception matters, and Tom still wants to be perceived as a bankable leading man, no matter how old he is.

"He still totally believes in himself. The problem with all of this is that Tom is still conducting business like it's 1985, not 2025.

"No matter how famous he is, and how many millions of retirement-age fans he has, landing the lead role in an ongoing successful drama TV series is harder than ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Aging Star Faces Brutal Industry Reality

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of 'RHONJ' Cast

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' in Crisis Mode! Bravo 'Needs' Former Cast Member to 'Save' Reality Show as Producers Continue to 'Scramble' for Ideas

Photo of Jennifer Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Puts Herself Through Such Punishing Workouts — And It's All About Wedding Bells!

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
CBS launched 'Boston Blue' after ending 'Blue Bloods,' fueling concerns about Selleck's next move.
Source: MEGA

CBS launched 'Boston Blue' after ending 'Blue Bloods,' fueling concerns about Selleck's next move.

The source added: "It's a process that favors new faces, not people like Tom who have been very famous for decades upon decades.

"Especially at Tom's age and with the physical limitations he has, he's got an uphill battle ahead of him to get back on TV in a big way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.