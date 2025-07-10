Tom Hanks Reveals His 'Secret' for Staying Humble in Hollywood and Why He Despises The 'Mr. Nice Guy' Label — as He Celebrates 69th Birthday

Tom Hanks has shared his secret to staying humble after decades of fame and confessed he's not a fan of being labeled the "nicest guy" in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While a lot has changed for Hanks, who turned 69 on July 9, since he was first introduced to viewers on Happy Days and his breakthrough 1984 film, Splash, one thing has remained constant – his down-to-earth reputation.

Despite his movies grossing over $10billion at the box office and an estimated net worth of around $400million, Hanks has managed to live his life out of the spotlight and largely avoid scandals.