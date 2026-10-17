EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Being Targeted for Brutal Takedowns by Big-Name Celebrity Biographers'

It comes as Cruise, 64, is said to have been left deeply unsettled when celebrity biographer Andrew Morton, 73, apparently began investigating his life in 2007.

The actor's friend and biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli, 70, has now revisited the apparent episode, describing how Mission: Impossible star Cruise allegedly urgently sought his advice after learning about Morton's forthcoming book.

Writing on Substack, Taraborrelli recalled receiving repeated telephone calls from Cruise while recovering from influenza.

He said he told his friend: "Tom! What's going on? Why have you called me 30 times?"

Cruise is said to have replied: "I only called you once."

The actor apparently insisted they meet, prompting Taraborrelli to visit his Beverly Hills mansion several days later.

There, he is said to have encountered Cruise's then-wife, Katie Holmes, 47, for the first time and claimed he found the actor visibly anxious about the biography.

Taraborrelli described Cruise pacing around the property, apparently struggling to contain his concern about the investigation.

Cruise is said to have told him: "This guy Andrew Morton is writing a book about me."