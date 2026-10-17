EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Being Targeted for Brutal Takedowns by Big-Name Celebrity Biographers'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise may soon be facing renewed scrutiny over his private life as a potentially explosive examination of the Hollywood superstar is said to be in the works by several big-name celebrity biographers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders told us there are "three or four books in the works" on the star.
'This Guy Andrew Morton Is Writing A Book About Me'
It comes as Cruise, 64, is said to have been left deeply unsettled when celebrity biographer Andrew Morton, 73, apparently began investigating his life in 2007.
The actor's friend and biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli, 70, has now revisited the apparent episode, describing how Mission: Impossible star Cruise allegedly urgently sought his advice after learning about Morton's forthcoming book.
Writing on Substack, Taraborrelli recalled receiving repeated telephone calls from Cruise while recovering from influenza.
He said he told his friend: "Tom! What's going on? Why have you called me 30 times?"
Cruise is said to have replied: "I only called you once."
The actor apparently insisted they meet, prompting Taraborrelli to visit his Beverly Hills mansion several days later.
There, he is said to have encountered Cruise's then-wife, Katie Holmes, 47, for the first time and claimed he found the actor visibly anxious about the biography.
Taraborrelli described Cruise pacing around the property, apparently struggling to contain his concern about the investigation.
Cruise is said to have told him: "This guy Andrew Morton is writing a book about me."
Surrendering to the Inevitable
Morton had already established himself as one of the world's most prominent celebrity biographers, examining the lives of Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie.
His investigation into Cruise would have threatened to expose aspects of the actor's personal relationships and his controversial association with Scientology.
Taraborrelli advised his friend against attempting to interfere with the publication.
He said: "Tom, let it happen. You can't control it."
Cruise eventually accepted the advice after several further conversations.
When Morton's unauthorized biography on the star did appear in 2008, the actor is said to have sent Taraborrelli a bottle of Macallan whisky accompanied by a handwritten message.
It's said to have read: "Let it happen."
Facing Hostile Legal Threats
The account offers an unusual glimpse into Cruise's private concerns about the scrutiny accompanying his decades-long Hollywood career.
Morton himself subsequently described the legal pressure he encountered while researching the book.
Speaking in 2008, the author claimed Cruise's attorney had attempted to discourage his investigation.
He said the attorney "sent his usual routine hostile letter."
Morton added: "It's standard whenever anyone's investigating Tom… did I worry about lawsuits with Cruise who is litigious and whose Scientologists sue just for fun? Yes, you always worry about that."
He continued: "But they take their time with legal huffing and puffing. Having to be deposed is a deterrent."
The Threat of New Scrutiny
The renewed attention comes alongside a suggestion other investigative authors – known for their uncompromising biographies of prominent public figures and royals – could turn their attention to Cruise.
Cruise has maintained an extraordinarily successful film career despite repeated controversies surrounding his personal life.
His marriage to Holmes ended in divorce in 2012, following six years together, and his links to Scientology have consistently sparked controversy.
A publishing insider told us: "Tom has spent decades building one of the most carefully protected reputations in Hollywood, so the prospect of another major biographer – or three or four – digging into his private life is hardly something he'd welcome.
"Andrew Morton's book demonstrated just how uncomfortable that kind of scrutiny could become, and others with Tom Bower's reputation for pursuing difficult subjects would represent another challenge entirely.
"There are three or four chasing deals for new biographies on him, and these writers aren't interested in simply celebrating someone's achievements, which is all Tom is interested in doing in his interviews nowadays.
"They want to investigate the contradictions between the public image and the private individual, and that's where things can become particularly uncomfortable as he hates that kind of examination of his life."