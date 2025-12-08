Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Livid' After Girlfriend Ana de Armas Kicked Him to the Curb — Despite the Hollywood Icon Claiming 'She Wasn't Up to His Standards'

Tom Cruise is 'livid' after Ana De Armas kicked him to the curb after he claimed she was not up to his standards.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise is reeling after being kicked to the curb by galpal Ana de Armas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders explained how the Top Gun superstar is nursing a seriously bruised ego after realizing he couldn't cut the mustard with the 37-year-old Cuban beauty despite giving it his all during a whirlwind eight-month courtship.

Cruise's Meltdown Over Failed Romance

Ana de Armas became the focus of new tension after Tom Cruise claimed she was not up to his standards.
Source: MEGA

And instead of taking any of the blame, the notorious control freak, 63, is said to be throwing an almighty fit and moaning that she wasn't good enough for him in the first place.

"Tom's telling people he made the decision to pull the plug, that Ana wasn't up to his standards and he's looking for someone with more charisma and life experience," said a source.

"It's a complete 180 in terms of how he was talking about her just a few weeks ago, when she could do no wrong and she was this ultimate dream gal who walked on water."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cruise was desperate to tie the knot with the Blade Runner 2049 star, who previously dated beefcake Ben Affleck, 53.

Third wife Katie Holmes bolted five years after they said "I do"

Cruise’s Intensity Doomed Another Romance

Katie Holmes was mentioned in connection with earlier relationship troubles tied to Cruise's intense behavior.
Source: MEGA

The smitten action hero showered her with expensive gifts and exotic trips in an all-out bid to make her the next Mrs. Cruise.

But sources said how his hyper-intense personality – coupled with a 26-year age gap – proved to be the deal-breaker.

It's just the latest in a string of romantic setbacks, following high-profile divorces from actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Rejections Leave Cruise Questioning Himself

Shakira's previous rejection is highlighted while insiders described Cruise questioning his recent romantic setbacks.
Source: MEGA

Insiders previously said he was hot for singer Shakira, 48, but she turned him down flat in early 2023. After that, he dated Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 37, but it went south along with a string of rumored dalliances.

The source said: "Tom didn't see this split with Ana coming.

"He's very upset and can't wrap his head around the idea that she didn't want him as a life partner. But deep down and away from all his bravado, Tom must be wondering what's making him so undatable these days.

"He had so many rejections before Ana and now he's back at square one."

