EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Livid' After Girlfriend Ana de Armas Kicked Him to the Curb — Despite the Hollywood Icon Claiming 'She Wasn't Up to His Standards'

And instead of taking any of the blame, the notorious control freak, 63, is said to be throwing an almighty fit and moaning that she wasn't good enough for him in the first place.

"Tom's telling people he made the decision to pull the plug, that Ana wasn't up to his standards and he's looking for someone with more charisma and life experience," said a source.

"It's a complete 180 in terms of how he was talking about her just a few weeks ago, when she could do no wrong and she was this ultimate dream gal who walked on water."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cruise was desperate to tie the knot with the Blade Runner 2049 star, who previously dated beefcake Ben Affleck, 53.

Third wife Katie Holmes bolted five years after they said "I do"