Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss Cheered Scientology Leader David Miscavige at Florida Event — As He Revealed New Recruitment Methods for Kids

According to The Underground Bunker's Tony Ortega, "after looking closely at the photos posted by Scientology, we're confident that 2026 was a banner year for Miscavige, as all three of his biggest celebrities – Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss – were in the front row giving him a standing ovation!"

Photos released by the church appeared to show the trio seated together among top donors and familiar faces, including rapper Doug E. Fresh and actors Bodhi and Jenna Elfman, before rising to their feet as Miscavige spoke.

One image even seemed to capture Travolta glancing toward a camera mid-applause, while Cruise sat nearby and Moss appeared just a few seats away.