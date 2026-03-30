Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Elisabeth Moss Cheered Scientology Leader David Miscavige at Florida Event — As He Revealed New Recruitment Methods for Kids
March 30 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss were all spotted front and center at Scientology's biggest annual celebration, applauding leader David Miscavige as he unveiled new initiatives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Church of Scientology marked founder L. Ron Hubbard's 115th birthday with a high-profile event at Ruth Eckerd Hall on March 14.
Front Row Support
According to The Underground Bunker's Tony Ortega, "after looking closely at the photos posted by Scientology, we're confident that 2026 was a banner year for Miscavige, as all three of his biggest celebrities – Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Elisabeth Moss – were in the front row giving him a standing ovation!"
Photos released by the church appeared to show the trio seated together among top donors and familiar faces, including rapper Doug E. Fresh and actors Bodhi and Jenna Elfman, before rising to their feet as Miscavige spoke.
One image even seemed to capture Travolta glancing toward a camera mid-applause, while Cruise sat nearby and Moss appeared just a few seats away.
Inside the Event
The annual birthday celebration is considered Scientology's most important date, honoring Hubbard, who was born on March 13, 1911. During the event, Miscavige outlined a slate of new projects — including a shrine dedicated to Hubbard at a villa in Las Palmas, Canary Islands.
Leaked audio from the gathering revealed further details about the church's plans moving forward. One announcement, in particular, raised eyebrows.
Miscavige introduced what he called a "Golden Age for the New Generation" — a new initiative aimed at younger audiences, including a series of children's books centered on Scientology teachings.
Ortega described the moment bluntly, writing that the leader revealed a "creepy new initiative to groom kids for Scientology."
Familiar Faces and Controversy
The event also drew attention to other figures in attendance.
Ortega pointed out "that's none other than notorious quack Dr. David Minkoff," referring to a figure spotted seated just behind Cruise and Travolta.
He added that Minkoff "lost his medical license for a year after his involvement in the 1995 death of parishioner Lisa McPherson," and is "currently being sued for his involvement in the grisly 2022 death of OT Scientologist Whitney Mills."
The report also noted the presence of other high-profile Scientology supporters, including Grant and Elena Cardone, as well as actor Jason Dohring.
Longtime Loyalty
Cruise, Travolta, and Moss have each maintained longstanding ties to Scientology.
Cruise joined the religion in 1986 after being introduced by his first wife, Mimi Rogers. Travolta became involved in 1975 after being encouraged to explore it while filming The Devil's Rain. Moss, meanwhile, grew up in Scientology as a second-generation member.