Trump Supporter Grant Cardone Confesses to Pouring $18Million Into Scientology and Insists Highly Controversial Church is 'Absolutely Not a Cult'

Donald Trump supporter Grant Cardone confessed to pouring $18million to the Church of Scientology, insisting it's not a cult, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Cardone spoke out on VLADTV to defend the religion that many are quick to criticize.

Article continues below advertisement

Scientology Is 'Absolutely Not a Cult,' Grant Cardone Shared

Source: djvlad/YouTube 'Dianetics and Scientology are completely different subjects,' Grant Cardone stated.

When it was mentioned by host DJ Vlad that "some people" believe the Church is a cult, Cardone quickly defended the Church, stating it's "absolutely not a cult." "I mean, a cult to me—a cult would be some closed, uniform, gotta... everybody's gotta believe in the same thing, shout out the same prayers, live to one person's beliefs. That's definitely not what it is," he noted. When asked if it was based on Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard's beliefs, including Dianetics, Cardone shared it was "not." "Dianetics and Scientology are completely different subjects," he shared. "Radically different. One is dealing with the body, and one is dealing with the spirit."

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Has Grant Cardone Donated to the Church of Scientology?

Source: djvlad/YouTube Grant Cardone said he's 'not in a hierarchy' in the Church of Scientology.

Later on, when probed about how much money he'd donated to the church, Cardone said he's "probably raised a couple... hundred million dollars for charities." When Vlad pushed to know how much for Scientology, Cardone estimated he's given "$15 or $18million" to the church but admitted he's not the biggest donor. "Not even close," he quipped. Due to all the money he's donated, Vlad then asked him where he's at in the "hierarchy" of the church. "I'm not in a hierarchy, dude. I don't work for them," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Cardone Explained 'You Cannot Move Up' the Ranks of Scientology With Money

Source: MEGA Grant Cardone studies at the Church of Scientology and takes classes 'three or four times a year.'

Cardone went on to share he's "just a member" of the church, nothing more. "I don't work for the church," he added. "I'm not a church employee. I'm part of the congregation. I still study there today. Three or four times a year, I go there and study courses." Cardone also explained, "You cannot move up with money" in the church. "You cannot move up bringing people in," he continued. "You cannot... move up bringing people in. And you cannot move up – it's not multi-level marketing... You cannot move up with money. "Courses can be as low as $10 there. Or free. There's courses – there's online courses for free... You could take as many of those courses as you want; you ain't moving up. You could throw a billion dollars at the Church of Scientology, okay, and you're not moving up through levels, which are educational levels." Cardone noted the levels in the Church are "training accomplishments," and "you can't pay for them." "You do donations to the church. The church gets a donation – let's say you gave $15 to the church. They want to give you something for that donation."

Grant Cardone Reaffirmed Scientology Isn't a Cult

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: djvlad/YouTube Grant Cardone said he's 'never seen a cult where you allow all groups to come in.'