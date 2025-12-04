EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Dumped Again — Inside the 'Intense' Actor's Struggle to Find Love After Romance With Girlfriend Ana De Armas Crumbled
Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Dumped again! Tom Cruise, 63, is nursing a seriously bruised ego after his split from girlfriend of eight months Ana de Armas, 37, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a source: "Everyone is asking: Will he ever find The One?"
Tom's Struggle Finding Love
First, his three-year marriage to Mimi Rogers ended in 1990, then his 11-year marriage to Nicole Kidman blew up in 2001, then he had a three-year romance with Penelope Cruz, then he married Katie Holmes in 2005 until she blindsided him with divorce papers in 2012.
"Ana's the first relationship he's had since Katie, and now it's over," said the source. "Tom is arguably the biggest movie star in the world, and he's gorgeous, so why he can't find love is a mystery. Maybe it's just a matter of the right woman hasn't come along yet."
Tom Got Dumped
To save face this time, "Tom's telling people he made the decision to pull the plug, Ana wasn't up to his standards and he's looking for someone with more charisma and life experience."
The source added: "But he was desperate to marry her, so everyone knows he's the one who got dumped. He was too intense for her, and now he's back at square one."