EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Begs Sir David Beckham for a Leg-Up — Hollywood Icon Desperate for Soccer Star to Score Him an English Rose
July 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Loveless Tom Cruise is begging buddy David Beckham and his wife, Victoria [Beckham], to find him an English honey, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
According to insiders, the Hollywood sad sack has also tasked Sir David with another mission – to deepen his relationship with Britain's royals.
Cruise Wants Aristocratic British Bride
"Tom's spending more time in America but he's still a rabid Anglophile. He loves every part of the culture, and he'd do anything to top that off by finding a leading English lady," said a source.
"He's been looking by himself for years but had no luck. That's partly because he's picky. Besides that, Tom just doesn't have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the blue-blood types as often as he'd like.
"He was throwing tea parties in Mayfair for a while and enjoyed some brief courtships, but nothing really stuck. Now he's relying on David to put the word out and hook him up."
Beckhams Join Cruise's Love Mission
The Mission: Impossible star gushed over the soccer legend when Becks, 51, was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cruise, 64, praised his pal's winning form on the soccer pitch, gushing he's "inspired generations around the world to watch and play the game."
Since his divorce from third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, Cruise has kept his dating life out of the public eye, although he was spotted holding hands with actress Ana de Armas in July 2025.
Victoria Finds Cruise Too Intense
Former Spice Girl Victoria, 52, is helping out with the hunt for a ladylove, but "she's not crazy about Tom and can only handle him in small doses as he's so over-intense," added a source.
"Tom's told them his requirements. The ideal candidate must come from good stock, be in her late 20s or early 30s and have ties to the royals, as he's determined to keep building on his friendship with Prince William and his wife, Kate [Middleton].
"He's thrilled to have his old wing man Becks back in his life and may even invest in some of David's sports initiatives. But top priority is finding Ms. Right – preferably a bona fide English rose."