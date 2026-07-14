Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Begs Sir David Beckham for a Leg-Up — Hollywood Icon Desperate for Soccer Star to Score Him an English Rose

Tom Cruise is allegedly asking David Beckham to help him find an English romance partner.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is allegedly asking David Beckham to help him find an English romance partner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Loveless Tom Cruise is begging buddy David Beckham and his wife, Victoria [Beckham], to find him an English honey, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

According to insiders, the Hollywood sad sack has also tasked Sir David with another mission – to deepen his relationship with Britain's royals.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise Wants Aristocratic British Bride

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
David Beckham is reportedly helping Tom Cruise search for an English girlfriend, according to insiders.
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

David Beckham is reportedly helping Tom Cruise search for an English girlfriend, according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom's spending more time in America but he's still a rabid Anglophile. He loves every part of the culture, and he'd do anything to top that off by finding a leading English lady," said a source.

"He's been looking by himself for years but had no luck. That's partly because he's picky. Besides that, Tom just doesn't have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the blue-blood types as often as he'd like.

"He was throwing tea parties in Mayfair for a while and enjoyed some brief courtships, but nothing really stuck. Now he's relying on David to put the word out and hook him up."

Article continues below advertisement

Beckhams Join Cruise's Love Mission

Article continues below advertisement
Victoria Beckham is said to be assisting Cruise's search for a partner despite reportedly finding him 'over-intense.'
Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Victoria Beckham is said to be assisting Cruise's search for a partner despite reportedly finding him 'over-intense.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Mission: Impossible star gushed over the soccer legend when Becks, 51, was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cruise, 64, praised his pal's winning form on the soccer pitch, gushing he's "inspired generations around the world to watch and play the game."

Since his divorce from third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, Cruise has kept his dating life out of the public eye, although he was spotted holding hands with actress Ana de Armas in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Finds Cruise Too Intense

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
the pitt star haunted dennis hopper split

EXCLUSIVE: Haunted by Dennis Hopper — How 'The Pitt' Star is Being Spooked by Legendary Dead Ex

jeffrey epstein stole mom funded pedophile lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Abused His Own Mom — Pedophile Tried to Finance His Debauched Career by Stealing From Her Account, College Professor Claims

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders named Prince William and Kate Middleton as part of Cruise's reported goal to strengthen his royal ties.
Source: James Whatling / MEGA

Insiders named Prince William and Kate Middleton as part of Cruise's reported goal to strengthen his royal ties.

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 52, is helping out with the hunt for a ladylove, but "she's not crazy about Tom and can only handle him in small doses as he's so over-intense," added a source.

"Tom's told them his requirements. The ideal candidate must come from good stock, be in her late 20s or early 30s and have ties to the royals, as he's determined to keep building on his friendship with Prince William and his wife, Kate [Middleton].

"He's thrilled to have his old wing man Becks back in his life and may even invest in some of David's sports initiatives. But top priority is finding Ms. Right – preferably a bona fide English rose."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.