EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Begs Sir David Beckham for a Leg-Up — Hollywood Icon Desperate for Soccer Star to Score Him an English Rose

According to insiders, the Hollywood sad sack has also tasked Sir David with another mission – to deepen his relationship with Britain's royals .

Loveless Tom Cruise is begging buddy David Beckham and his wife, Victoria [Beckham] , to find him an English honey, insiders told RadarOnline.com .

"Tom's spending more time in America but he's still a rabid Anglophile. He loves every part of the culture, and he'd do anything to top that off by finding a leading English lady," said a source.

"He's been looking by himself for years but had no luck. That's partly because he's picky. Besides that, Tom just doesn't have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the blue-blood types as often as he'd like.

"He was throwing tea parties in Mayfair for a while and enjoyed some brief courtships, but nothing really stuck. Now he's relying on David to put the word out and hook him up."