EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Faces Fresh 'Heartache' as Suri Officially Drops His Name

Top Gun Tom Cruise is crashing from the news that his daughter Suri [Cruise] has legally filed to formally drop his last name, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Voter registration records in Pennsylvania – where Suri is studying musical theater at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University – revealed the budding actress, 20, has opted to use her mom Katie Holmes' middle name as her last moving forward, meaning she'll go by Suri Noelle.

Sources said it's gutted her superstar father, despite the fact he hasn't seen his daughter in a staggering 14 years.