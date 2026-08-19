EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Faces Fresh 'Heartache' as Suri Officially Drops His Name
Aug. 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Top Gun Tom Cruise is crashing from the news that his daughter Suri [Cruise] has legally filed to formally drop his last name, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Voter registration records in Pennsylvania – where Suri is studying musical theater at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University – revealed the budding actress, 20, has opted to use her mom Katie Holmes' middle name as her last moving forward, meaning she'll go by Suri Noelle.
Sources said it's gutted her superstar father, despite the fact he hasn't seen his daughter in a staggering 14 years.
Tom Left 'Heartbroken'
"Tom is heartbroken and having a very difficult time right now," shared a source. "He has been utilizing back channels for years to try and reconnect with Suri – to no avail."
The Eyes Wide Shut star has reportedly provided $400,000 a year in financial support and currently pays Suri's full tuition and room and board at Carnegie Mellon to the tune of an estimated $65,000 to $84,000 per year.
The tragic dynamic mirrors that of another Hollywood superstar – and Tom's box office rival – Brad Pitt, who's been disowned by five of the six kids he co-raised with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Scientology Questions Surround Their Estrangement
It's been widely claimed the main cause of Suri and Tom's separation boils down to his devotion to Scientology, which allegedly discourages members from associating with nonmembers who are openly critical of the church.
However, Suri – whose mother, Holmes, is Catholic – has not been known to criticize her father's faith, leading many observers wondering why he would still choose to keep such a distance.
Meanwhile, the Mission: Impossible star and Scientology reps have long denied that religion is a factor in the estrangement.
Suri's Decision About Her Dad
Notably, Tom does maintain a close relationship with his other children, Connor, 31, and Bella Cruise, 33, whom he adopted with former wife Nicole Kidman – and are both active Scientologists like their father.
But Suri shared an inseparable bond with her famous mom, who has raised her primarily in New York City since going her separate ways with her ex in 2012.
Sources said Holmes never pushed for her daughter to cut ties with her dad as she made the decision entirely by herself.
'Respectful of Her Privacy'
Said one insider: "Tom doesn't talk openly about Suri. It's too painful and he's also very respectful of her privacy.
"But it's obvious he's very proud of her, regardless of the state of their relationship right now."