Newly Divorced Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen SUED, Exes Roped Into Legal Battle Over Bankrupt Crypto Company FTX
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have had a speedy divorce, but their legal woes are far from over. The exes, who finalized their divorce just weeks ago, are being sued after endorsing the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Investors are suing Sam Bankman-Fried and a slew of A-listers who backed the company, including the famous former married pair. The lawsuit was filed by FTX yield-bearing account holder, Edwin Garrison, who claims Brady and Gisele are among the celebrities that used deceptive practices to sell accounts like his.
“Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment … pouring billions of dollars into the Deceptive FTX Platform to keep the whole scheme afloat,” the lawsuit obtained by The Post on Wednesday read.
The list of stars Garrison is suing is a mile long. Besides the NFL star and his former supermodel bride, he also named Seinfeld creator Larry David, Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary, and several other sports stars like: Shaquille O’Neal, Steph Curry, David Ortiz, Naomi Osaka, Trevor Lawrence, and Udonis Haslem.
Brady and Gisele got tangled up in the cryptocurrency world in 2021 when they took an equity stake in FTX, which collapsed. This is just the latest headache for the exes after the speedy end of their 13-year marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele filed for divorce on October 28, and hours later, the "starstruck" judge signed off.
The former lovers hashed out details like custody of their two children and property in private. The settlement of their divorce will remain confidential; however, we do know that they agreed to joint custody of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
It has also been discovered that Brady will keep their $17 million Miami property — which is still under construction. However, Gisele will live next door in the $11 million home she bought on her own.
RadarOnline.com told you first — their prenup helped the smooth divorce; however, insiders told us that months before Gisele filed, her inner circle urged her to update their agreement — especially after Brady signed his $375 million deal with Fox Sports.
Now with the lawsuit, it appears Brady and Gisele will have more to worry about than the jiu-jitsu instructor.