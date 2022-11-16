Newly Divorced Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen SUED, Exes Roped Into Legal Battle Over Bankrupt Crypto Company FTX

“Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment … pouring billions of dollars into the Deceptive FTX Platform to keep the whole scheme afloat,” the lawsuit obtained by The Post on Wednesday read.

The list of stars Garrison is suing is a mile long. Besides the NFL star and his former supermodel bride, he also named Seinfeld creator Larry David, Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary, and several other sports stars like: Shaquille O’Neal, Steph Curry, David Ortiz, Naomi Osaka, Trevor Lawrence, and Udonis Haslem.