Todd Chrisley Sued For Defamation Over Affair & Theft Claims As Convicted Reality Star Prepares For 12-Year Prison Sentence
Convicted reality star Todd Chrisley was hit with a defamation lawsuit on the same day he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The 53-year-old is now facing a fresh legal war with former Georgia Department of Revenue Special Agent Amy Doherty-Heinze, who claims that Chrisley aimed to smear her reputation by "falsely and maliciously" accusing her of criminal conduct on his podcast and social media in a campaign that led to a "vendetta" against her.
Doherty-Heinze said Chrisley went above and beyond to have her Georgia Peace Officer Standard and Training Council certificate revoked which could have prevented her from finding work.
Among his explosive claims include allegations that she stole thousands of dollars from the GDOR evidence room, had an extramarital affair with her then-boss, and allegedly made a sex tape with him and one other colleague, per the filing.
The filing marks Doherty-Heinz's second, while the first is still pending, according to Daily Mail, which broke the news.
Chrisley was previously forced to admit that he does not possess any sex tape. He also admitted he could not back up claims they had an affair or that Doherty-Heinze was "a crook" in his sworn deposition made earlier this year.
Georgia Department of Revenue began its investigation into the Chrisleys in 2017, and it is claimed his harassment online started shortly after.
A source told the outlet that Chrisley "had managed to dodge being served" until November 21, "but they finally got him at Atlanta's Federal Courthouse when he showed up for sentencing."
As we previously reported, Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release.
Julie, for her part, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Their sentencing came after the Chrisleys were convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
RadarOnline.com has since learned the biological mother of their adopted daughter, Chloe, is seeking to regain full custody from the Chrisleys following news that Savannah would be looking after the 10-year-old and brother Grayson, 16, amid their incarceration.