Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing

RadarOnline.com can report that Judge Eleanor Ross officially signed the order on Monday, December 5.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to break the news.

"This Order of Forfeiture shall become final as to defendants Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley at the time of sentencing and shall be made part of the sentence and included in the Judgment," the paperwork stated.

To pay off their debts, sources told The New York Post it is likely the Chrisleys will have to give up their two Nashville, Tennessee, mansions worth roughly $9 million.