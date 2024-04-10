Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Todd Chrisley
Exclusive Details

Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay $755k in Defamation Lawsuit Days Before Appeal Hearing

todd chrisley
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley was ordered to pay $755k to Georgia Department of Revenue investigator Amy Doherty-Heinze.

By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd Chrisley has been hit with another financial blow before his important appeal hearing. The incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best star was ordered to pay $755k in damages and legal fees to Georgia Department of Revenue investigator Amy Doherty-Heinze last week after a jury ruled he defamed her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Doherty-Heinze sued Todd for defamation, claiming he “began attacking [her] and accusing her of a multitude of crimes and wrongdoing” following the 2017 investigation into him and his wife, Julie Chrisley, by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

todd chrisley
Source: MEGA

She claimed Todd launched a social media campaign against her over the 2017 investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

She alleged that Todd “began a social media campaign against the GDOR and certain of its employees, contending that the investigation was illegal and improperly motivated” and dragged her into it despite the fact she was “not involved” in his investigation. Doherty-Heinze had demanded he take back his statements but alleged the reality star "failed and refused to retract any of his false and defamatory accusations."

She claimed Todd caused her "unnecessary trouble and expense by making and refusing to retract" his statements.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd was ordered to pay Doherty-Heinze $755k on April 4, which breaks down to $350,000 in compensatory damages, $170,000 in punitive damages, and $235,000 in lawyer fees.

Todd doesn't seem worried about the latest money woe, with one of his attorneys telling PEOPLE they are "pleased the jury recognized that some of Mr. Chrisley’s statements were not defamatory and awarded the plaintiff a fourth of the damages she requested.”

Article continues below advertisement
todd julie chrisley kids prison christmas holidays
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie were convicting of defrauding the government in 2022.

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement

The ex-reality star's mind is likely on his upcoming appeal hearing. RadarOnline.com spoke to Jay Surgent, another lawyer representing the Chrisleys as they fight their convictions, who shared that Todd is "optimistic" about their chances on April 19.

We were also told that Todd believes they have a "good chance" at getting their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced when their case goes before the eleventh circuit.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dead cat inmate food disgustingly filthy florida prison
Source: MEGA

The couple is gearing up to appeal their convictions.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Todd and his wife of nearly 30 years were convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dead cat inmate food disgustingly filthy florida prison
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com is told Todd is "optimistic" about their chances.

Article continues below advertisement

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was handed seven years. With their appeal hearing approaching, Surgent told RadarOnline.com that Todd is "very hopeful" while calling the ex-reality star "unrelenting," "religious," and "truthful" as he serves his time at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.