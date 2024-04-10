Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay $755k in Defamation Lawsuit Days Before Appeal Hearing

She alleged that Todd “began a social media campaign against the GDOR and certain of its employees, contending that the investigation was illegal and improperly motivated” and dragged her into it despite the fact she was “not involved” in his investigation. Doherty-Heinze had demanded he take back his statements but alleged the reality star "failed and refused to retract any of his false and defamatory accusations."

She claimed Todd caused her "unnecessary trouble and expense by making and refusing to retract" his statements.