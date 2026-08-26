Tim Curry's Heartbreaking Regret About His Mother Resurfaces After His Death at 80: 'I Could Have Treated Her Better'

"I think I could have maybe treated my mother better," Curry confessed to the New York Times in an October 2025 interview to promote his memoir.

The star's "gentle" and beloved dad, James Curry, a Royal Navy chaplain, died from pneumonia after suffering a stroke in 1958, when he was just 45 years old.

That left Tim's mom, Maura Patricia 'Pat' Curry, to raise her son through his teenage years and beyond, but her explosive temper and their turbulent relationship would leave a lasting mark on the future star.

Curry later revealed that frightening memories of his mother's rages helped him tap into the darkness behind some of his most terrifying characters, including murderous clown Pennywise in the 1990 TV horror miniseries It. He also drew on those terrifying childhood experiences while playing Cardinal Richelieu in The Three Musketeers and even Dr. Frank-N-Furter's infamous ax-wielding scene in The Rocky Horror Picture Show