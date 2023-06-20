Tia Mowry's Divorce Settlement: 'Sister, Sister' Star Gets $4.3 Million Family Home and Won't Pay a Dime in Spousal, Child Support
Actress-turned-talk show host Tia Mowry reached a divorce settlement with ex-husband Cory Hardrict months after their split — and the details have finally been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Their agreement indicated a cordial dynamic, with Mowry and Hardrict signing off to share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.
Mowry will not have to pay child support or spousal support and can keep the $4.3 million family home they once shared in Studio City, CA. The Blast pointed out that she may have bought the property and wanted to hold onto it post-split.
According to court documents previously obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mowry had informed the court that she turned over all required bank and tax statements to her ex before their settlement.
Going forward, it was determined that neither of them could speak about the other in front of their children or within close proximity "in a negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner." This was also to be honored by their family members and friends.
If either of them moves on with new love interests, RadarOnline.com has learned there was a mention that stated: "each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until the party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months."
Both agreed they would not allow overnights when the minor children "are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship."
The exes finalized their divorce in April. As we previously reported, Mowry announced her separation from Hardrict in October after 14 years of marriage.
Mowry said that she had no ill will toward her ex while going public with their tough choice to part ways last fall. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."
She continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."