Tia Mowry's Divorce Settlement: 'Sister, Sister' Star Gets $4.3 Million Family Home and Won't Pay a Dime in Spousal, Child Support

Going forward, it was determined that neither of them could speak about the other in front of their children or within close proximity "in a negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner." This was also to be honored by their family members and friends.

If either of them moves on with new love interests, RadarOnline.com has learned there was a mention that stated: "each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until the party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months."