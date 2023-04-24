Your tip
Tia Mowry & Ex Cory Hardrict Settle Divorce, Agree To Joint Custody Of 2 Kids

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Apr. 24 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Tia Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have finalized a divorce settlement and will share custody of their children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia’s powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser notified the court that her client and Cory have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Embedded Image
Source: @TIAMOWRY/INSTAGRAM

Tia’s lawyer did not reveal the terms for custody, child support, or spousal support. However, all of the matters have been resolved. The couple had previously agreed to joint physical custody.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The parties are asking the court to approve the settlement and wrap up the case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October, Tia filed to end her marriage after 14 years together.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The actress told her fans, “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

In her filing, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The date of marriage was listed as 2008 but no date of separation was provided.

Tia asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of their two kids: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

The actress asked that Cory not be paid spousal support and she wanted the prenuptial agreement enforced.

Cory initially denounced the divorce and appeared to try to win Tia back. He said on Instagram Live, “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."

tia mowry serves husband cory hardrict divorce papers days after love my wife
Source: @TIAMOWRY/INSTAGRAM

However, days after his comments, Tia served him with the legal papers.

Cory responded to the divorce and agreed with his ex on the split custody. His lawyer appeared to be gearing up for a fight over the prenup.

His response said he wanted to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”

