'The View' Hosts 'Deeply Remorseful' for Fueling Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories After Discovering Cancer Diagnosis
The View hosts are "deeply remorseful" for poking fun at the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories after learning about her troubling cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Sara Haines addressed the topic, with several of the ladies apologizing for fueling the Where's Kate chatter which spread like wildfire after the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery.
While rumors of her whereabouts continued to swirl, Middleton came forward with her shocking diagnosis.
“I feel awful, Whoopi was right and I’m guilty of getting into the fun of ‘Where’s Kate?’ and thinking it’s funny and sharing the memes and playing into that,” Griffin, 34, said, kickstarting the conversation.
“And I forgot something fundamental that we all know and that is every person — whether it’s a princess, somebody in high privilege or somebody next to you — is dealing with personal struggles that we have no idea about," she continued.
“I send my love and strength to her because sure, the palace totally mishandled the PR of this but the public mishandled it.”
Haines, 46, jumped in after, calling the mom of three's cancer prognosis "heart-wrenching."
“You just never know what someone is going through. I’ve always questioned the way the royal family handles women, whether it was Princess Diana or Fergie (Sarah Ferguson) or Meghan Markle,” The Talk cohost explained.
“I was not blaming Kate for what was going on, it really bothered me the way it was handled — whether it was my business or not could be debated. But I do hope now for a speedy recovery.”
Navarro was next up, telling viewers this was a “learning moment.”
“The lesson I learned was when Whoopi Goldberg tells me to mind my own damn business, I’ll mind my own damn business from now on,” she said, referring to her cohost trying to put the rumors to bed before Middleton was forced to reveal the truth.
“I barely ever know what’s going on in pop culture, so it was very strange for me to fall down this rabbit hole but it was everywhere,” she said.
“I think to myself that the reason it happened, as well, is because she’s well loved, well respected and valued and treasured in England. But I think we all like her because she has been like a bright spot in what has been a very dysfunctional royal family for decades and decades and she just looks like such a great wife and a great mom. And I feel like we all know her.”
Middleton spoke out to reveal her cancer last week.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she revealed. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."