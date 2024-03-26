'The View' Hosts 'Deeply Remorseful' for Fueling Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories After Discovering Cancer Diagnosis

The View hosts are "deeply remorseful" for poking fun at the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories after learning about her troubling cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Sara Haines addressed the topic, with several of the ladies apologizing for fueling the Where's Kate chatter which spread like wildfire after the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery.