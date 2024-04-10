'Holy H---': 'The View' Co-Hosts Evacuate Studio After Fire Breaks Out Next Door at 'The Tamron Hall Show'
The View co-hosts and staffers were forced to evacuate their studio after a grease fire broke out next door at The Tamron Hall Show, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident unfolded on Wednesday morning just before The View was set to go live.
According to Whoopi Goldberg, she and her fellow The View co-hosts were ordered to evacuate due to the grease fire that broke out during Tamron Hall.
"This morning we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start," Goldberg explained at the top of the hour. "We do not know who started it, we do not know what started it."
"It really made me understand my priorities, because once I saw all the hosts were fine, I was like: Where's my glam team?" Alyssa Farah Griffin joked. "Like, leave Brian [Teta], but as long as hair and makeup is safe.”
"Yes, it's really dangerous to see us on the street without hair and makeup," Joy Behar also quipped after the cast started Wednesday morning’s show as Billy Joel’s hit We Didn’t Start the Fire played in the background.
Meanwhile, Ana Navarro – who had just arrived in New York City from Miami – explained her experience regarding the fire and subsequent evacuation.
"I was coming in from the airport and there was a Hot Topics meeting so I pressed the Zoom link, thinking I would find all of you on the Zoom, and it was dark, empty, and alarm and flashing lights," Navarro recounted.
"I thought: Holy h---,” she added.
While Wednesday morning’s episode of The View went on to broadcast as usual, The Tamron Hall Show was reportedly forced to air a rerun.
Host Tamron Hall appeared for a live message shortly before the show’s rerun aired, and she explained what transpired inside the studio and what led to the grease fire scare.
"I know things look a little different around here," Hall said during the live message. “We have had something that's never happened on the five seasons of The Tamron Hall Show."
Hall said a grease fire broke out in their studio’s kitchen shortly before taping began. Crewmembers extinguished the fire, but the building was still evacuated for safety.
“Our team reacted in an incredible time," Hall explained further. "We were in place, preparing for our live show today. The audience was in the holding area of the show, preparing to come out here and cheer and have a phenomenal show today.”
“But as my friend Bevy Smith says: Sometimes life be life-ing,” she concluded. “And that happened to us today.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the grease fire at ABC studios came just days after The View co-hosts – like most people in the New York tri-state area – were rattled by a sudden 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday.
"It looks like we're alive!” Behar joked after the earthquake struck mid-broadcast last week, “We're alive and live from New York!"