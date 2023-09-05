'The Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson's Ex Fires Back at Abuse Allegations, Denies $150k Extortion Plot
The Last of Us actress Ashley Johnson's ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster has refuted the allegations in her domestic violence restraining order, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An emergency protective order was issued against Foster on May 15 after he was accused of attempting to extort $150,000 from the former Growing Pains star.
Johnson said her longtime partner had a history of verbal abuse.
The television star also cited that he has a "very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics" as another reason for her EPO, claiming she and her family are "fearful that he is close to the edge, has the ability to murder, and will cause harm."
Now, Foster has fired back and denied the accusations. He claimed he's been sober despite Johnson's allegations.
"The real loss for me is the inspiration my story has been to people all over the world who know about my journey through recovery from the use of heroin, alcohol, and other substances I used to self-medicate, and who have been inspired by my stories, my music, and my writing to quit or get help," wrote Foster in court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"Because of these filings, many of the people I hold dear to me now believe me to be relapsed and an abuser."
Foster also noted that he had already "been forcibly removed from our shared residence, and obtained my possessions."
Foster stated he is not currently employed and is unable to pay living expenses, explaining the publication of these "unfounded allegations have cost my sponsorships/subscribers." He was making money as a Twitch streamer.
In her previous filing, Johnson said she and Foster called it quits on March 25, 2023, after she allegedly tried to end the relationship for over two years.
In contrast, Foster said he was first to call a split in November 2020 mostly "because I wasn't a priority to her over her family."
Johnson said they had a heated argument weeks after their breakup and Foster soon after began "carrying about an ammo case and a large black bag."
"I do not own any firearms, or a gun license, and all of the allegations in the DV Petition that say I was carrying an 'ammo box' are untrue," his bombshell filing read. "Petitioner knows that I was planning to take a two-week camping trip."
Foster also shut down speculation he relapsed by disclosing that he voluntarily underwent a hair follicle test, which confirmed that except for his prescribed meds, he had not relapsed or used opiates, cocaine, or any other illegal substances over the past 2.5 years.
He also squashed claims of carrying a garrote, stating that the allegation was made in "an effort to mislead the court into thinking that I could possibly threaten or do harm to Ashley or her family, or the dogs I care for so much," adding that it was actually a pocket saw that came with his Trial Box in case he needed to get firewood for a campfire.
Foster went on to denounce the claim he extorted her, alleging that he had simply questioned "what me signing an NDA to erase 10 years of my life was worth?"
As we previously reported, Johnson accused Foster of changing the passwords for her home's Ring security camera system after an explosive fight.
Foster, however, said that two hours after he got served with the EPO, he wanted to comply and "not have access to either the Ring cameras or Nest account" so he deleted them off his phone.
She also claimed he locked her out of the internet as well as her devices, which he attributed to other factors not related to himself.
"To this day, I don't understand why Ashley turned on me like this," he wrote in the newly filed court docs. "Our breakup was very amicable."