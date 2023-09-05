'The Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson's Ex Fires Back at Abuse Allegations, Denies $150k Extortion Plot

An emergency protective order was issued against Foster on May 15 after he was accused of attempting to extort $150,000 from the former Growing Pains star.

The Last of Us actress Ashley Johnson 's ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster has refuted the allegations in her domestic violence restraining order , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ashley Johnson in a still from 'The Last of us'

The television star also cited that he has a "very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics" as another reason for her EPO, claiming she and her family are "fearful that he is close to the edge, has the ability to murder, and will cause harm."

Now, Foster has fired back and denied the accusations. He claimed he's been sober despite Johnson's allegations.

"The real loss for me is the inspiration my story has been to people all over the world who know about my journey through recovery from the use of heroin, alcohol, and other substances I used to self-medicate, and who have been inspired by my stories, my music, and my writing to quit or get help," wrote Foster in court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.

"Because of these filings, many of the people I hold dear to me now believe me to be relapsed and an abuser."

Foster also noted that he had already "been forcibly removed from our shared residence, and obtained my possessions."